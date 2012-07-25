Olympics-Canoe-Cool exterior belies US team's competitive spirit

LONDON, July 25 Moustached, bearded and
decked-out in Team USA baseball caps, men's slalom canoe
double-team Jeff Larimer and Eric Hurd look too relaxed to be
debut Olympians seeking a first U.S. medal in the event for 20
years.
The U.S. canoe-kayak slalom team speak with sincerity about
how highly they value walking away from the London Olympics with
a performance they can be happy with, and that success would be
a well-executed game-plan.
That is, until team veteran and three-time Olympian Scott
Parsons - a competitor in the men's single kayak event -
interjects.
"We do all want medal though, let's make that clear," he
said, prompting guffaws from his team mates and making clear the
competitive ambition running below the surface of the
five-person team.
Singles canoe racer Casey Eichfeld, the only other athlete
with previous Olympic experience in the team, quickly adds:
"Maybe there are athletes out there who want to come to the
Olympics just to solely compete in the Olympics. But I think
each and every one of us up here we want medals, you know?"
To achieve that goal the U.S. team face an uphill struggle.
Larimer and Hurd must overhaul the all-conquering Slovakian
twins Pavol and Peter Hochschorner if they are to win the
country's first gold medal in the event since the 1992 Barcelona
Olympics.
"They're a very very strong team. Absolutely fabulous
paddlers, flawless. They're masters at the sport," said Hurd.
"(But) once you crunch the numbers down to those final six
athletes, in our sport there's so many variables. They could
take a touch or kinda bobble on a move and take a couple of
seconds and there's other people that can slide in."
Even if the duo are unable to bring home a medal, Larimer
admits that one souvenir from the games will mean a lot to his
father, a fellow canoer who missed out on a place at the
Barcelona Olympics.
"He's just excited to come over and watch ... and he wants
the tie from the opening ceremony."
