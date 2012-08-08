Olympics-Canoeing-Hungary edges Germany to dominate finals

| DORNEY, England
DORNEY, England Aug 8 The Hungarian national
anthem reverberated around the Dorney Lake course on Wednesday
as the eastern European country took the early honours against
its fierce rival Germany in the Olympic canoe regatta.
Hungary, which alongside Germany has dominated the flatwater
disciplines at recent Games, powered to gold in the men's K2
while the women's K4 won the final race of the day to deny
Germany its fifth straight Olympic title.
Germany, which had started the first day of the Olympic
canoe finals as favourite for at least two of the four events,
won one gold, one silver and two bronzes.
"I cannot tell you how happy I am," a beaming Katalin Kovacs
from the women's Hungarian K4 told reporters on the side of the
lake after finally winning gold in the event to go with three
Olympic silvers.
Kovacs won gold medals in K2 in Athens and Beijing.
"It's an incredible feeling when something you planned comes
true." Her only regret, she added, was not being able to share
the feeling of victory with her former crew mates from the
silver-winning boats.
The sight of the eight women's fours powering for the line
in the shortest and most dramatic race of the day, sending water
splashing everywhere and roared on by over 20,000 fans, capped a
fine first day of medals for a sport that rarely features in the
public domain outside of the four-year Olympic cycle.
Gabriella Szabo of Hungary described the win as revenge over
a German crew that included Katrin Wagner-Augustin who was in
the hunt for her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Competing in what could be her last race, Germany's most
decorated athlete said she accepted that the Hungarians were
better. If she retires Wagner-Augustin will finish behind the
former German great Birgit Fischer who won eight Olympic gold
medals in canoeing.
"It was a good career, I have 10 gold medals in world
championships and 4 gold medals in Olympics and one silver one
bronze, it is great, I am very proud," she said. "We have won
the silver, we haven't lost the gold.
AN AMAZING RACE
In the blue-riband event, Norway's Eirik Veras Larsen rolled
back the years to add the 2012 Olympic gold to his 2004 title
when he powered past the favourite, Canada's Adam van Koeverden,
to win the kayak single 1,000 in a thrilling first race.
The result was a bitter blow for van Koeverden, Canada's
face of the summer Games, who was seeking to atone for his
disappointing showing in Beijing when he finished in eighth
place having been dropped by the field.
"I will take positives from getting silver," he said, after
briefly breaking away from reporters to hug his mother. "(But)
if you think you're better than someone else because you beat
them by 0.6 seconds, you're not. You're just luckier."
The silver for van Koeverden will add to the Canadian
kayakers gold, silver and bronze he won in Athens and Beijing.
In the second race of the day, Germany took the top spot on
the podium when Sebastian Brendel moved through the field to win
the men's C1 final, beating Spain's David Cal Figueroa into
second to add a silver medal to the gold he won in Athens and
three silvers he already holds.
Canada's Mark Oldershaw, a close friend and training partner
of van Koeverden, won the bronze, 64 years after his grandfather
raced at the London Olympic Games in 1948. Oldershaw was
continuing the family tradition under the watchful eye of his
dad who along with two uncles also competed at the Olympics.
The first two races then made way for the men's K2 double
which was won by Hungary's Rudolf Dombi and Roland Kokeny who
jostled for the lead from the start. They finished ahead of
Portugal in second and Germany in third in the tighest race of
the day.
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Nigel
Hunt; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)