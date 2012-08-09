Olympics-Canoeing-Lifesavers lift Australia with K4 gold

| DORNEY, England
DORNEY, England Aug 9 The Australian men's
kayak four, surf lifesavers before taking up the sport, ended
Europe's stranglehold on Thursday when they grabbed gold at the
Olympic canoe regatta to drive their faltering country up the
medal table.
The men's crew of Tate and David Smith, Murray Stewart and
Jacob Clear fired off the start to beat favourites Hungary and
Germany amid a cacophony of noise from the grandstands.
Roared on by a huge Hungarian contingent on the banks, the
eight kayaks came through the last 100 metres with bodies
straining forward, arms whirling, legs driving and water
splashing everywhere as Australia prevailed in a close finish.
The race was the only one to go against the form book at a
regatta dominated by the fight between Germany and Hungary.
With two days of finals complete, the sport which is often
overshadowed by its more illustrious sister rowing, has awarded
eight gold medals, three to Hungary and three to Germany. Norway
took a gold on Wednesday.
"We knew we could do it," Tate Smith told reporters having
helped lift Australia to 10th in the overall medals standings
after a disappointing London Games so far.
"We had this belief for the last three years and it's the
biggest race of our life. It's unbelievable. Australia's first
gold in a team boat - that's massive," he added as the lake
shimmered in the sun.
The victory against the traditional European powerhouses is
all the more impressive as canoeing in Australia receives less
funding than most other Olympic sports.
They took a gold and two bronzes in Beijing and have been
boosted in recent years by surf lifesavers such as the four in
the K4 moving into sprint flatwater canoeing.
"Day 13 and you finally want to talk to me," an Australian
press officer said to reporters after the country failed to take
a gold in rowing on the same course last week.
On Thursday the four men linked their arms and raised them
to the skies as they stood on the podium, four years after David
Smith cried hysterically after failing to make the Beijing
final.
SURGING FINISH
In the remaining races it was more business as usual.
Germany's Peter Kretschmer and Kurt Kuschela won the men's
canoe double after they surged through the field in the middle
of the race to beat the defending champions Andrei and
Aliaksandr Bahdanovich of Belarus who took the silver.
In the women's events, Hungary's Danuta Kozak overcame a
sleepless night to come from behind to also beat the defending
champion, Ukraine's Inna Osypenko-Radomska, and add to the gold
medal she won in the women's K4 on Wednesday.
"I couldn't sleep," she said. "I woke up at half past three.
This was in my mind: I became an Olympic champion and at the
finish line I looked around and nobody was around me. That
feeling was incredible."
In the final race of the day however, Hungary failed to gain
from their huge crowd support when Germany's Franziska Weber and
Tina Dietze raced through their fierce rivals to claim the gold
and make up for their defeat in the K4 on Wednesday.
Hungary's Katalin Kovacs and Natasa Douchev-Janics took
silver.
"There has always been a rivalry between Hungary and
Germany, and this feels better than good, better than awesome,"
said Weber. "There are more nations coming, but the rivalry
between Hungary and Germany will continue."
