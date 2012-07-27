Olympics-Bannister makes late dash to head cauldron betting

LONDON, July 27 Roger Bannister, the first man
to run a sub four-minute mile, has emerged as the late joint
favourite to light the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony
of the London Games on Friday.
The 83-year-old, who etched his name into Britain's sporting
psyche when he ran the distance in three minutes 59.4 seconds in
1954, is joined at the head of the betting by five-times Olympic
rowing gold medallist Steve Redgrave.
Bannister, who narrowly missed out on a medal at the 1952
Olympics in Helsinki, and Redgrave, who won gold in consecutive
Games from 1984, both carried the Olympic torch on a leg of its
relay earlier this month.
Sixty-thousand fans will be crammed into London's Olympic
stadium to watch film director Danny Boyle's three-hour marathon
epic that is set to kick-off the Games in spectacular style.
The identity of the torch lighter has been a closely-guarded
secret but Britain's chef de mission Andy Hunt, who is among
only a handful of people who know who it is, said this week the
decision had been unanimous.
Double Olympic decathlon champion Daley Thompson had been
near the head of the betting, but has slipped in recent days and
can now be backed at 16-1 with some bookmakers.
The reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, and former England
soccer captain David Beckham are also among the favourites,
along with fictional character James Bond.
