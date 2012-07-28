Olympics-Controversy stirs over out-of-sight Olympic cauldron

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 A controversy over the London
Olympics cauldron was brewing on Saturday, hours after a
spectacular opening ceremony, with organisers deciding to put
one of the most popular features of the Games out of sight for
visitors to the Olympic Park.
The cauldron, a complex structure of 204 moving steel rods
and copper petal-like elements representing the nations taking
part in the Games, was ignited on Friday at the centre of the
newly-built Olympic stadium during a dazzling opening bash.
Organisers, however, said on Saturday it would be moved to
the side of the stadium in the coming days -- within view of the
60,000 spectators -- to allow for track and field competitions.
Its new location is a nod to the 1948 Olympics, when London
last staged the Games, and the place where the cauldron stood in
the old Wembley stadium, cauldron designer Thomas Heatherwick
said.
"We were aware that cauldrons have been getting, bigger,
higher, fatter," he told reporters. "We felt that we should not
try to be even bigger than the last ones. It did not feel enough
to just design a different shape of bowl on a stick."
But the decision not to place the approximately nine-metre
tall structure above the stadium, means tens of thousands of
Olympic Park visitors will be unable to see one of the Games
most photographed attractions.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it was up to
the Games organisers to choose the location, as reporters asked
why only ticket-paying spectators would get to see it.
"We allow people to have the cauldron where they want to,"
IOC spokesman Mark Adams. "London Games organisers did not want
to compete with other cauldrons."
"We are fully supportive of that," he said, adding giant
screens would give the park's visitors a glimpse of it.
Cauldrons at past Olympics have usually been placed above
the stadium and burned throughout the 16 days of competition in
view of visitors and the host city's residents.
London 2012 organisers staged a torch relay across Britain,
with more than 95 percent of the population within an hour of
the route, in an effort to make it as inclusive as possible.
The cauldron will be dismantled after the end of the Games
with each nation receiving one of the copper pieces to take home
with them in keeping with the Olympic theme of unity.
A fierce row erupted at the Vancouver 2010 winter Olympics
when organisers fenced off the cauldron and positioned security
guards, blocking it from large numbers of visitors who had
flocked to the seaside city for a glimpse or a picture of the
Olympic symbol.
Officials were forced to remove some of the protection to
allow for more visitor-friendly access to the cauldron.
The Olympic flame dates back to the ancient games staged in
Olympia when a fire was kept burning during competition.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)