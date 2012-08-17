Olympics-Mixed fortunes, rewards for Central Asian Olympians

ALMATY/ASHGABAT Aug 17 Kazakhstan threw a
lavish ceremony for its record-breaking Olympic athletes on
Friday while Turkmenistan fired its sports minister in a
reflection of the contrasting fortunes of the former Soviet
Central Asian states at the London Games.
Kazakhstan's seven gold medal winners waved to crowds from
open-topped limousines on a parade through the futuristic
capital Astana before meeting President Nursultan Nazarbayev,
who has ruled the oil-rich republic for more than two decades.
"Like every citizen of Kazakhstan, I am proud of the fact
our anthem was played and our flag raised seven times in honour
of our Olympians' victories," Nazarbayev said.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, finished 12th in
the medals table, its best result. Powered by a diet of
horsemeat, weightlifter Ilya Ilyin set two world records on his
way to retaining his Olympic title.
Ilyin was one of four Kazakh weightlifters to win gold.
Cyclist Alexandre Vinokourov won the Olympic road race while
boxer Serik Sapiyev took gold in the men's welterweight category
and Olga Rypakova won the triple jump.
Neighbouring Turkmenistan returned empty-handed from London
and boxing referee Ishanguly Meretnyyazov was disqualified after
failing to stop a men's bantamweight bout, although one fighter
was knocked down six times in the final round.
On Friday, Turkmenistan's all-powerful president, Kurbanguly
Berdymukhamedov, fired Sport and Tourism Minister Ferkhat
Arjanov for "serious shortcomings" and said the ministry would
be split into two separate entities.
"Insufficient attention is being devoted to preparing our
sportsmen for international competition, a sign of the low level
of organisation," state media quoted Berdymukhamedov as saying.
Berdymukhamedov, often referred to as Arkadag, or the
Patron, also promised to attract "world-famous coaches" to work
in the reclusive, desert country north of Iran and Afghanistan.
Sports halls are adorned with pictures of the president
performing martial arts, cycling, playing tennis and riding the
thoroughbred Akhal Teke horses which are a national symbol.
Local media have also reported that Berdymukhamedov is a
black belt in karate and taekwondo.
(Reporting by Robin Paxton in Almaty and Marat Gurt in
Ashgabat; Editing by John Mehaffey)