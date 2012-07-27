Olympics-Radical Muslims plan opening ceremony protest outside park

| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 A group of British Islamists
said they had received permission to stage a protest on Friday
outside the London Olympic Park to denounce what they called the
evil of the Games.
The group, led by some of Britain's most prominent Islamist
figures, said they would gather outside the gates to the park in
Stratford before the opening ceremony to condemn Britain and
other countries they accuse of persecuting Muslims.
They aim to attract the attention of 60,000 spectators due
to attend the ceremony in the main Olympic stadium that
officially opens the Games at 9 p.m.
The group has set up a website, evilolympics.com, which has
the tagline "While the world plays, Muslims are being killed
around the globe".
"It will be one of the biggest demonstrations that the
Muslim community has put on in the UK," said organiser Mizanur
Rahman said, estimating that "easily hundreds" would attend.
Rahman served a four-year jail term for encouraging
followers to kill British and American troops in Afghanistan and
Iraq during a protest in 2006.
Another organiser is Anjem Choudary, who has led numerous
similar protests and threatened to disrupt last year's royal
wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton until police banned
the planned demonstration.
East London, where the Olympic Park is located, is home to a
large Muslim community housed in some of the capital's poorest
neighbourhoods. It is also home to a number of British Muslims
convicted of involvement in plots since the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks on the United States.
Rahman said they had been given permission by police to
stage Friday's protest and added it would not be their last
during the Games.
"Appropriate policing plans are in place," a spokeswoman for
the London force said.
Rahman said the decision of judo chiefs not to allow a Saudi
athlete to compete wearing an Islamic headscarf showed why
Muslims should boycott the Olympics, which this year coincides
with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
"I would hope that this would be a sign they should not be
in the Games," said Rahman.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)