Olympics-Chinese athletes victims of double standards - top paper

BEIJING Aug 6 Chinese athletes have been
victims of double standards at the Olympics, the country's top
official newspaper said on Monday while questioning the
expulsion of two of its players from the badminton tournament.
The People's Daily said that decision was made despite
ambiguous rules. It also criticised a ruling depriving a Chinese
cyclist of a gold medal in the women's team sprint and unfounded
doping allegations made against swimming sensation Ye Shiwen.
"In ruling on infringements, making accusations of poor
sportsmanship and raising suspicions about a genius competitor,
there are double standards that have taken aim at the Chinese
team and its athletes," said the paper, the main voice of the
ruling Communist Party.
"This unfortunately is hard to explain as inadvertent
mis-steps, it might be closer to the truth to see it as
deliberate attacking and interference."
Last week China was rocked by the expulsion of its
top-seeded women's doubles pair Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli, among
eight badminton competitors kicked out for playing to lose group
matches with the aim of gaining more favourable draws in the
knockout rounds.
Nonetheless, China completed a sweep of all five badminton
golds, clinching the men's singles and doubles titles at the
London Games on Sunday.
The People's Daily said the furore in the sport had been
used unfairly against China.
"Though there can be different understandings of the rules
of competition, the Chinese delegation nevertheless voiced its
respect for the punishment," said the paper.
"Yet some Western media still seized upon this to
deliberately disparage the Chinese athletes and delegation."
The paper noted British cyclist Philip Hindes's sprint team
kept their golds, even though the rider was reported as saying
he crashed on purpose - words his team later said were "lost in
translation"..
"Levelling all the accusations at Chinese athletes plainly
lacks fairness," said the People's Daily.
China's basketball hero Yao Ming also waded into the
badminton controversy, saying over the weekend the expelled
players were victims although he also supported the decision to
disqualify them.