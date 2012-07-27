Olympics-China official calls on team to be "modest"

BEIJING, July 27 China's top diplomat told the
country's Olympic athletes to behave in a "modest and
unassuming" way in London, state media reported on Friday, as
the country tries to manage expectations for a team which topped
the medals table in Beijing in 2008.
By the time the Beijing Games closed on Aug. 24 2008, China
had earned 51 golds, leapfrogging the United States' 36 golds
and topping the medals table for the first time.
With all eyes on whether China will be able to repeat that
feat in London, State Councillor Dai Bingguo, China's top
diplomat and the government's representative to the opening
ceremony, sought to temper emotions.
"We are still a developing country and should keep a modest
and prudent attitude even though China is becoming more and more
globally influential," the official Xinhua news agency cited Dai
as telling the Chinese team in London.
"We are considered a big sporting country but we are still
not a sporting giant. There are still gaps between China and
global sports giants in many aspects," he added.
"We must be modest and unassuming in learning from other
countries and continue to raise our athletic abilities."
Chinese officials have been keen to put the London Games
into perspective, pointing out they will not have home advantage
in Britain, will have to deal with different food and will be
fielding some new and untested faces.
Still, China has not slackened off in its Olympics medals
quest. Topping the table in Beijing was accompanied by a wave of
national pride, the culmination of China's "100 year dream" to
host the world's most prestigious sports event.
Dai reminded the Chinese team the eyes of China's 1.3
billion people would be watching - as would the ruling Communist
Party, which has cultivated a Soviet-style sports system which
still generally produces the country's top athletes.
"I hope everyone works hard ... to present a gift for the
18th Party Congress this year," Dai added, referring to a key
meeting later this year which will usher in a generational
leadership change.
