PREVIEW-Olympics-China to test superpower claims on foreign soil

| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 China's table-topping gold medal
haul at the Beijing Olympics cemented its claim as a sporting
superpower but the red-clad army of 396 athletes march into
London with little swagger as they renew their battle for
supremacy with the United States.
China swelled with pride as their 51 titles at Beijing put
the U.S. tally of 36 in the shade, dethroning their powerful
rivals who had reigned supreme since the collapse of the Soviet
Union.
The stunning harvest was seen as an inexorable shift in the
sporting landscape, with China smashing the duopoly of the U.S.
and the Soviet Union/Russia that had topped the table at every
Games since World War Two.
Top sports officials in the Communist Party-ruled country,
however, have been at pains to emphasise the fragility of the
new world order.
"Everyone knows that we were the hosts of the Beijing
Games," deputy chef de mission Xiao Tian told reporters at a
team briefing on Wednesday.
"We're not the hosts at these Olympics. Besides, we did an
analysis that host countries from one Games have a decrease in
their medal tally by about 30-32 percent at the next.
"I think for the team to have the same kind of success in
London as they did in Beijing in terms of golds and medals
overall would be extremely difficult."
Sports minister Liu Peng, and a parade of other leading
officials, made similar proclamations in the lead-up to Beijing
in a determined, if fruitless, drive to ease the pressure on
their athletes and hose down public expectations.
Those expectations are unlikely to figure nearly as much in
London and, whereas Chinese athletes rode a tidal wave of
emotion to glory in Beijing, they can expect crowds to be far
less enthused about their dominance in certain events.
SWEEP
That China will reign in its traditional strengths like
table tennis, diving and badminton is virtually a given.
The country's decades-old Soviet-style sports system, which
has young boys and girls sacrifice their childhoods to train in
the service of the state, has proved adept at producing
champions in highly technical sports that reward constant
repetition in training.
China's peerless badminton team, one of the most successful
products of state-led planning, has already shown their
imperviousness to London crowds by sweeping all the world titles
at the Wembley Arena last year, and can be expected to do so
again in the Olympic tournament.
Further sweeps of diving's eight titles and table tennis's
four, both very real prospects, would give the Chinese a
head-start of 17 gold medals, notwithstanding a near-certain
parade of champions in shooting, weightlifting, gymnastics and
boxing.
China's failure to reap major success in more prestigious
sports like swimming and athletics has long been a bugbear for
the country's officials, however.
"In some high-profile events which are dominated by Western
countries, we have to try to make some breakthroughs and stun
the world," Liu said.
China's much-touted "Project 119" - a scheme aimed at
widening their medal-winning sports - yielded notable
breakthroughs in boxing and wrestling at Beijing, but was
largely a flop on the track and in the pool.
China is determined to amend that in London and leave with
more than the solitary gold medal gleaned from Beijing's
swimming and athletics events.
REDEMPTION
All eyes will be trained on Liu Xiang and his bid for a
second 100 metres hurdles gold medal after his title defence at
Beijing ended with an Achilles injury and a tortured limp out of
the "Birds Nest" stadium before his opening heat.
Many Chinese felt robbed of a crowning moment by Liu's
withdrawal and pressure is back on the 29-year-old to deliver
the ultimate redemption story at Olympic Park, especially after
his scintillating 12.87 second win at the Prefontaine Classic in
Oregon last month.
Liu famously celebrated his Athens triumph, the first
Olympic track gold won by a Chinese man, by remarking that the
"yellow man can sprint", and over at the Aquatics Centre,
coaches will look to 1,500 metres world record holder Sun Yang
to mark himself as another Olympic trailblazer.
The rangy 20-year-old lit up last year's world championships
by breaking Australian Grant Hackett's 10-year-old world record
and he stands on the brink of becoming China's first male
swimmer to win Olympic gold.
Sun, now trained by Hackett's former coach Denis Cotterell,
also faces a mouthwatering all-Asian battle with South Korean
champion Park Tae-hwan for 400m gold.
Ye Shiwen, who became China's youngest swimming world
champion when she won the 200m individual medley at the age of
15 in Shanghai last year, should also bolster her team's medal
haul in the pool, while Zhao Jing and Jiao Liuyang have claims
in the 100 backstroke and 200 butterfly respectively.
China's Li Na became the first tennis player from an Asian
nation to win a grand slam title when she won the French Open
last year and will hope to become her country's first Olympic
singles gold medallist.
In a country where sport and politics are inextricably
linked, many of China's London-bound athletes have been
ceremoniously handed Communist Party memberships in the leadup
to bring Olympic glory to the homeland.
Were that not motivation enough, they have also been offered
eye-watering sums of cash, up to 1 million yuan ($156,900) in
some cases, for every gold they can deliver their home towns and
provinces - incentives that might leave many athletes from the
capitalist West green with envy.
($1 = 6.3729 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)