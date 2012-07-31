Olympics-Swimming-IOC decline to comment on Ye

LONDON, July 31 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) declined to comment on Tuesday on the controversy surrounding the spectacular performances of Chinese swimmer Ye Shiwen in London but hinted she had not tested positive for any drugs.

The 16-year-old Ye won the women's 400 individual medley in world record time, with her final length of the freestyle faster than men's champion Ryan Lochte, and was the fastest qualifier for the 200 individual medley final later on Tuesday, setting an Olympic record in qualifying.

Asked whether Ye's doping test had come in positive or negative, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said: "We would only comment if we had any adverse finding. I am not commenting, so you can draw your own conclusions.

"I think we need to get real here. These are the world's best athletes competing at the highest level."

Adams said the first five athletes in each event were tested and two others as well.

"We have a very, very strong drugs testing programme," he said. "If there are cheats we will catch them.

"You cannot stop speculation," Adams said. "It is something that people talk about. It is a sad result of the fact that there are people who cheat. If you cannot applaud a good performance let's give the benefit of the doubt." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ed Osmond and Sonya Hepinstall)