UPDATE 1-Olympics-London says goodbye with musical extravaganza

(Recasts and adds details throughout)
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON Aug 12 The London Olympics closed with a
dazzling, and at times eccentric extravaganza of music and dance
that rocked a main stadium filled with royalty, celebrities,
10,500 athletes and a sea of exuberant spectators.
The three-hour show starred the latest names in pop, a
holograph of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, the Spice
Girls, and Monty Python actor Eric Idle singing "Bright Side of
Life" with roller-skating nuns in Union Jack underwear.
Stephen Daldry, head of the London ceremonies, predicted
audiences would be as wowed by the finale as they were by
filmmaker Danny Boyle's opening spectacular with both ceremonies
unabashedly British in humour, culture and soundtrack.
Sebastian Coe, chairman of London organising committee
LOCOG, told the crowd he said on day one of the Games that
Britain was determined to show the nation at its best.
"Britain, we did it right," he said.
The 80,000-seat Olympic Stadium that has witnessed tears
and triumphs was transformed for the closing ceremony into a
mini-London, with model landmarks including Tower Bridge and St
Paul's Cathedral on a Union Jack shaped stage.
The ceremony opened with nine strikes of parliament's "Big
Ben" as singer Emeli Sande was unwrapped on a newspaper garbage
truck to sing "Read All About It".
Actor Timothy Spall dressed as British wartime Prime
Minister Winston Churchill recited the same lines from
Shakespeare's The Tempest as in the Games' opening 16-days ago:
"Be not afeard: the isle is full of noises."
ROYAL PRESENCE
The audience cheered as Prince Harry arrived to represent
his grandmother Queen Elizabeth alongside International Olympic
Committee President Jacques Rogge.
Then the party, expected to be watched by 300 million people
globally, kicked up a gear.
"Batman and Robin" appeared from an exploding car and the
ska-pop group Madness belted out "Our House", just as they did
from the top of Buckingham palace in June when the nation
celebrated the queen's Diamond Jubilee.
Rogge described the Games as "happy and glorious", lifting
the words from the national anthem, a homage to the queen.
A troop of 160 guards from the Household Division Ceremonial
State Band joined the arena followed by the Pet Shop Boys
singing "West End Girls" and then teen hearthrobs One Direction.
"Aaaahh can't believe we're missing One Direction as were
not allowed in!!! Grrr!!," tweeted British swimmer Rebecca
Adlington who won two bronze medals at London.
Athletes from the 204 competing nations joined 30 minutes
into the ceremony, entering casually rather than parading in
their national teams as at the opening ceremony.
Waving flags and proudly displaying medals, the athletes
streamed past volunteers in blue bowler hats with light bulbs on
top, taking photos of the audience and new friends among the
other 10,500 athletes who head off in their masses on Monday.
Winners from the men's marathon held on Sunday took to the
podium for the final award ceremony of the Games, with Rogge
presenting the gold medal to Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich.
Six representatives from 70,000 volunteers manning the Games
headed to the stage to be officially thanked to huge cheers.
STARS COME OUT
Lights off - and the party was back on with the voices of
late singers Freddie Mercury and John Lennon filling the night
and the stars really started to come out.
George Michael appeared dressed head-to-toe in black leather
and wearing shades to sing "Freedom" and the stadium shook as 50
pimped-up scooters, with echoes of Britain's 1960s Mod era,
raced in with the Kaiser Chiefs.
Nine supermodels strutted to a David Bowie soundtrack,
singer Annie Lennox sailed in a ghost galleon singing "Little
Bird" and Ed Sheeran arrived on stage to sing Pink Floyd's "Wish
You Were Here" as a tightrope walker dangled over the stadium.
Comedian Russell Brand was followed by DJ Fatboy Slim then
three white convertible limousines drove in, opening up
one-by-one to reveal pop stars Jessie J, Tinie Tempah and Taio
Cruz.
One of the biggest cheers of the night came as five coloured
London taxi drove into the centre of the stadium letting out
five famous fares - the Spice Girls.
The reformation of Sporty, Ginger, Baby, Posh and Scary, the
1990s pop band, was one of the worst kept secrets of the night
as the band was spotted rehearsing but the cheers were deafening
as the singers climbed into cages above the taxis and drove
around the stadium singing "Spice Up Your Life".
Monty Python actor Eric Idle popped up from below the stage
to sing "Bright Side of Life" as roller-skating nuns, Morris
folk dancers and leg-kicking Roman soldiers took to the stage
and a man was fired from a cannon.
Noel Gallagher, Muse, the list went on with the stars only
paid 1 pound each to perform, delighted to be involved in one of
the biggest parties in Britain.
A holographic image of the late Queen frontman Freddie
Mercury who died in 1991, roused the whole stadium into an
ear-splitting chorus of "Deyo" before Queen guitarist Brian May
walked out to play "Brighton Rock" and "We Will Rock You".
A burst of fireworks signalled the start of the formal
proceedings of the night with two male choirs singing the
Olympic anthem as the Olympic flag was lowered and passed by
London Mayor Boris Johnson to the 2016 host city, Rio.
Brazil then gave a taste of what can be expected in four
years time with a colourful show of samba and tribal dancers and
an appearance by famous Brazilian soccer player Pele.
Speeches by Coe and Rogge moved quickly to the close with
the Olympic cauldron lowered to ground level and the band Take
That singing "Rule the World" with lead singer Gary Barlow
making the night despite his daughter being stillborn last week.
From the roof of the stadium former ballerina Darcey Bussell
flew into the stadium, wearing brilliant orange wings that
echoed the shape of a flaming phoenix behind her.
The audience did not want the night to end, booing as the
moment came to extinguish the Olympic flame.
But a performance by veteran rockers The Who and blaze of
fireworks complete with a shower of red, white and blue confetti
ended the Games as they started -- with cheers and laughter.
(editing by Michael Holden)