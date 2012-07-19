Olympics-Jellied eels and slang, let the Cockney Games begin

| LONDON, July 19
LONDON, July 19 Stray a short distance from
London's sanitised Olympic Park and a very different face of the
capital emerges.
The gleaming, space-age venues and manicured walkways give
way to densely-packed Victorian housing, a labyrinth of railway
arches, textile workshops and, if you are lucky, the
working-class royalty otherwise known as Pearly Kings and
Queens.
Rough-and-ready East End neighbourhoods such as Whitechapel,
Stepney Green, Mile End and Bethnal Green are steeped in history
and tradition and nowadays are home to a myriad of cultures.
They are also the natural habitat of the native "Cockney"
whose often bemusing dialect of dropped H's and slurred
syllables will have overseas visitors to the 2012 Games
squinting into their phrase books.
The inevitable march of progress, the "trendification" of
London's earthier districts, is changing the fabric of the East
End immortalised by Charles Dickens, given notoriety by Jack the
Ripper and heavily bombed by the Luftwaffe in World War Two.
However, the customs of the Cockneys, who were first
referred to by Chaucer in the 14th Century as a term for "an odd
person", are hanging on.
Just east of the City of London's banking heartland, the
borough of Tower Hamlets, one of the poorest in the capital, is
suddenly under the gaze of the world as the Olympic bandwagon
rolls into town.
"It's great, it means a lot of bees and honey," John Scott,
the Pearly King of Mile End told Reuters in The Carpenters Arms
public house as bowls of jellied eels, an East End delicacy,
were placed on the wooden bar.
Bees and honey, as the 68-year-old, sporting a dazzling,
button-encrusted suit, explained, means "money" in Cockney
rhyming slang -- a language of riddles that was once used by
19th Century fruit sellers to confuse customers and the police.
Scott is one of 100 or so Pearly Kings and Queens who reside
in the East End.
A larger-than-life character who was "crowned" eight years
ago, Scott delights in maintaining a tradition that began 150
years ago in north London when Henry Croft, an orphanage-raised
street sweeper, began collecting money for the needy.
"He noticed that the costermongers (apple sellers) wore
trousers decorated with pearl buttons and decided to make a
suit, with top hat and tails, covered in thousands of button,"
Scott said, warming to his tale.
BUTTON SUITS
"He was in so much demand that he couldn't keep up with the
requests, so he went back to the costermongers.
"A meeting was held in a pub and 28 of them, one for each
London borough, agreed to wear suits of pearl buttons and change
their name from coster kings to Pearly Kings.
"Whenever you see us in our button suits it means we are out
raising money, not just having a Cockney knees up, although we
do do that too," he said.
Many of the current Pearly Kings and Queens descend from the
original 28 and they are proud of their heritage and the
thousands of pounds they raise for local charities.
Lorraine Wells, the Pearly Queen of Tower Hamlets, is about
to celebrate a sixth generation of her family to get "buttoned"
when her granddaughter is crowned as the Pearly Princess of
Stratford, the site of the Olympic Park.
She said the Olympics was a matter of East End pride.
"We are the commoners' kings and queens," she said. "The
Olympics brings London together and it shows we are a passionate
country."
While jellied eels, a cheap and nutritious East End dish
made popular by the poor in the 18th Century, are an acquired
taste, visitors may have even more trouble getting their tongues
around the ever-evolving rhyming slang.
"They might hear: 'I am going for a ball of chalk down the
frog and toad'," Scott explained, offering the translation: 'I
am going for a walk down the road.'
"On the other hand, 'I might put the bottle and glass by the
old Jerry Myer and have a couple of rounds of Holy Ghost and a
cup of Rosy Lee (I might put the arse by the fire, have a couple
of rounds of toast and a cup of tea.)
"Not difficult, see."
Over the coming weeks, fans from far and wide will have
plenty of opportunity to sample the East End's odd charm.
"If they go into a battle cruiser (boozer, or pub) they'll
either have a pig's ear - which is a beer - or you can choose
either an apple fritter - a bitter - or a gold watch - a
Scotch," Scott said, although he is clearly less impressed with
some of the modern adaptations.
Having a Britney (Spears), has become a slang for beers,
while those heading off to the Brick Lane area for some
Bangladeshi cuisine might finish off the evening with a Ruby
Murray (curry), which might cost more than a Lady (Godiva) - a
fiver.
