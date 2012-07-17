Olympics-Weather providing a challenge, says Coe

| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 The wet British summer is
proving a challenge for London Olympic organisers with
contingency plans that could lead to the rescheduling of the
rowing and equestrian events as a last resort, Games chairman
Seb Coe said on Tuesday.
The Eton Dorney rowing lake in parkland to the west of
London and Greenwich Park, where the equestrian competition will
be held, are the two major outdoor venues on sites of
environmental significance.
Coe told reporters in the first of a series of daily
briefings at the Olympic media centre that months of rain, which
may be about to lift according to some forecasts, had posed a
problem.,
"I spent most of Sunday in the Olympic stadium watching a
goodly chunk of our 15,000 volunteer cast heroically rehearsing
in the rain," he said.
"I've joked in the past about the challenge of putting a
roof across the whole country but this is actually proving quite
a challenge to us.
"We've got waterlogged sites, we've got resurfacing that's
taking place in some of our areas, particularly some of our more
sensitive rural sites," added the double Olympic gold medallist.
Workers are having to lay down a trackway and surfaces for
spectators and vehicles, now and during the Games, at the
Greenwich venue while extra shelters are also being put in place
for venue staff.
Coe said there were long-standing plans, factored into
budgets, that could lead to a slippage of the schedule if the
worst came to the worst.
"We've got the contingency of extra days available to us in
rowing and in equestrian sports, as a last resort of course," he
declared. "We've got an alternate sailing course available to us
at Weymouth and of course we've got the famous roof at
Wimbledon."
ON TRACK
He said there was no risk of venues not being ready in time
and while there was still work to be done, it was not
substantive.
With 10 days to go until the opening ceremony, Coe said
preparations were on track.
Some 96 of the 204 countries competing at the Games had
checked into the Village on its opening on Monday with 733 of an
expected 17,000 athletes and officials in residence by the end
of the first day.
Coe addressed concerns about security, saying it had not and
would not be compromised by the failure of G4S to mobilise
staff.
He also played down reports of first day traffic problems
and bus drivers getting lost on the journey from the airport to
the Village in east London.
"But for a missed turning and a couple of Tweets, we're in
pretty good shape," he smiled.
"I don't think we should get out of proportion some of these
issues. We had a tweet yesterday talking about a four-hour
delay, it was actually two and a half. We had a driver that
missed a turnoff.
"Out of 100 coach journeys that's likely to happen. The
majority of athletes got in in good shape and on time. Getting
in from the airport and to the village is important, and 98
percent of those journeys went without any hitch at all
yesterday."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)