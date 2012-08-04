Olympics-Athletics-Bolt favourite to retain 100m crown - Coe

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 4 Reigning Olympic champion Usain
Bolt is still the favourite to win the London Olympics 100
metres final despite a serious challenge from fellow Jamaican
world champion Yohan Blake, said London Olympics chief Sebastian
Coe.
Bolt, who dazzled at the Beijing Games four years ago by
winning three gold medals with world record times in the 100m,
200m and 4x100m, has come into these Olympics with Blake hot on
his heels.
"Blake is a phenomenal talent and we are possibly looking at
a Jamaican one-two-three," Coe told Reuters on Saturday, also
referring to Asafa Powell who won his opening heat.
The 22-year-old Blake twice beat Bolt at the Jamaican trials
and snatched his world title last year after Bolt was
disqualified.
"I still instinctively think that Bolt will win this simply
because he has that crucial asset which is precious in a major
championships and that is experience of major championships,"
Coe said.
"I just sense he might know how to close this one out," the
double 1,500 metres Olympic champion said.
American Ryan Bailey posted the fasted time in the first
round with 9.88 seconds and fellow countryman and 2004 Olympic
champion Justin Gatlin, back after serving a doping ban, notched
9.97.
The blue riband athletics final is on Sunday.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)