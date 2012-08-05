Olympics-Super Saturday was greatest day in sport for Coe

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Britain's gold medal hat-trick at
the track and field events on Saturday was the greatest day in
sport ever witnessed by London Games chief and two-time Olympic
champion Sebastian Coe.
The host nation of the 2012 Olympics won three athletics
gold medals within an hour to crown their most successful
Olympic day for over a century, with two other golds coming in
rowing and one in cycling.
Jessica Ennis triumphed in the heptathlon, Greg Rutherford
won the men's long jump and Mo Farah clinched the 10,000 metre
title in front of a mesmerised and ecstatic 80,000 crowd at the
Olympic stadium.
"Up until last night the best moment was Magic Monday (at
the Sydney 2000 Olympics) with Cathy Freeman winning and (Haile)
Gebrselassie against (Paul) Tergat," said Coe, basking in the
successful start of the athletics competition.
"This did edge ahead of it. There was a narrative of
infectious success. It was the greatest day in sport I have ever
witnessed."
A successful track and field competition will not only be a
major boost for the London Games, it will also further vice
president Coe's chances of becoming the next International
Association of Athletics Federations president.
Coe, who still has to officially announce his candidacy to
succeed Lamine Diack, said the current IAAF chief had told him
that a successful athletics competition was his only mandate as
vice president.
"I dreamt we would have a night like that but not in my
wildest dreams did I think it could unfold like that," Coe, the
1980 and 1984 Olympic 1,500 champion, told a news conference.
"It shows that when you present sports as well as last night
then track and field is as strong a sport as any in the world.
"When you present it well it is a very, very strong global
sport."
Athletics is desperate to become more relevant to a younger
generation and has been striving to make meetings more
broadcast-friendly by cutting down the length of the sessions.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)