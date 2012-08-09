Olympics-Coe warns Britain about "taking foot off pedal"

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 The London Olympics have created a
unique infrastructure for British sport to flourish on all
levels but maximising the impact in the future will demand
political will and commitment, Games chief Sebastian Coe said on
Thursday.
Coe, who led London's successful Olympic bid in 2005 and
then took over the role of leading preparations, said the
foundations had been laid but taking advantage of that legacy
only had a short window of opportunity.
"Infrastructurally we are better than we have ever been.
There is a sea change but you cannot take your foot off the
pedal," Coe told a small group of reporters.
"I think the overwhelming emotion I hope we are all feeling
is pride.
"I want to talk to my kids and grandkids in 30 years and say
we did it right. We want people to feel proud about it."
The host nation have won 22 gold medals and 48 in total by
the end of play on Wednesday, making this their most successful
Games in more than a century.
The British capital is also left with a string of
state-of-the art sports venues to create a new generation of
Olympians.
Asked what role he would play after the Games in driving
grassroots sports development in his country, Coe said: "That is
not my responsibility now.
"It is a combination of political energy and work by the
national sports bodies. It is a limited window."
He said that window was two or three years after the Games,
during which period the enthusiasm generated could be
successfully channelled to drive hundreds of thousands of
children towards sport.
He said school sport should be "alive and kicking".
"There is more you could do in primary schools. It is a
challenge sometimes to inspire 12-15 year-olds if they do not
have the pattern of sporting interest."
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who has spent much of
the past two weeks cheering on Britain's Olympians, encouraged
competitive sports in schools on Wednesday and criticised those
who believe that "all must win prizes".
"There has to be a distinction about physical education and
competitive sport," said Coe. "High quality physical education
is not the same as competitive sport. We want to encourage young
people to have a healthy lifestyle.
"You do not have to be an international athlete to be a
bloody good PE teacher," added Coe, a double Olympic 1,500
metres athletics champion.