Olympics-Coe hails London's seven-year "extraordinary journey"

LONDON, July 24 Three days before the opening of
the London 2012 Olympics, Games chief Sebastian Coe hailed the
city's seven-year preparations as an extraordinary journey and
said five promises made in 2005 had guided the work.
In an emotional final progress report to the International
Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, the London bid leader at the
2005 vote in Singapore said a clear vision had been essential in
mapping a course for preparations.
"On that day (in 2005) we made five promises: athletes at
the centre of the project, iconic new, temporary and existing
venues, magical atmosphere in full venues, inspire youth and
lasting legacy," Coe told the IOC session.
"It has been an extraordinary journey these seven years,"
the twice Olympic 1,500 metres champion said after being joined
by some of the Olympians who had backed the bid in Singapore,
including Steve Redgrave and Jonathan Edwards.
When the opening ceremony gets under way on Friday, London
will become the only city in the history of the modern Olympics
to have staged the Games three times, after 1908 and 1948.
EMOTIONAL COE
Coe, visibly moved in a presentation sprinkled with videos,
said every time preparations hit a snag he only needed to be
reminded of his five promises to make a decision.
"We put a lot of effort into this," he said. "We made sure
venues are within walking distance of the athletes village. As
of today we have 9,047 athletes and officials there. The village
is a sanctuary, it is a home."
"Getting them out of the village will be a tougher task," he
joked.
Coe said the Games had not only created a sports legacy for
the country but also helped revamp the rundown East London area
where the Olympic park and village are located.
"We have build a new city inside an old city. Always with an
eye for value for money. The economic dividend is clear," he
said.
Coe said even during the sharp global economic downturn from
2008 onwards, London "punched through" to reach the finish line.
"We are now focused like the athletes. We have made our
journey from training track to warm-up track to stadium," said
Coe, who thanked the British public for backing the Games.
"They have been unfailingly supportive. When we asked they
said unfailingly yes."
