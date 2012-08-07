Olympics-Kangaroo condoms get a hop on London organisers

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 London Olympic organisers are
investigating how a bucket of Australian-tagged condoms found
its way into the athletes' village without official consent.
Australian BMX cyclist Caroline Buchanan tweeted a
photograph from the athletes' village of a container of condoms
with a placard reading "Kangaroos condoms, for the gland
downunder" with the picture of a boxing kangaroo.
She joked that the container seemed to back up rumours that
the athletes' village becomes a hot bed of activity as thousands
of competitors complete their events and celebrate after years
of working to get to the Olympics.
"Haha, the rumours are true. Olympic village," tweeted
Buchanan, whose BMX contest starts on Wednesday.
Barcelona started the trend of supplying free condoms to
athletes when the Spanish city held the Olympics in 1992, with
the International Olympic Committee (IOC) endorsing the move to
help AIDS awareness and prevention. The handouts came with
health information.
The London Olympic organisers, LOCOG, have provided 150,000
free condoms in dispensers for the 10,800 athletes at the Games.
They are supplied by Durex, part of British consumer goods group
Reckitt Benckiser, which paid for the supply rights.
A LOCOG spokeswoman said they were trying to find out who
distributed the so-called Kangaroo condoms, with the container
shown to hold condoms from Durex rivals Ansell Ltd, an
Australian company and Pasante, a private British company.
She said athletes and officials were allowed to bring
products into the village for their personal use.
"We will look into this and ask that they are not handed out
to other athletes because Durex are our supplier," said the
spokeswoman.
Organisers tightly control which brands can be promoted at
the Games, striking sponsorship deals with a limited number of
companies and trying to stop non-sponsors from getting free
publicity on the back of the Olympics.
A spokeswoman for Ansell said her company knew nothing about
the issue and it could well be a prank.
"We have had no official participation or association with
the Olympics at all," she said.
Lawrence Boon, managing director of Pasante, said his
company had no involvement with the distribution of condoms in
the athletes' village and he suspected it was a prank by the
Australian team.
"We have no association with the Olympics but we did launch
a gold condom this year for champions," said Boon.
"With such high teenage pregnancy and STD rates, we try to
make people carry condoms by making them fun and interesting."
A Durex spokeswoman said Durex was "proud to be supplying
free condoms for the Olympics Games" but declined to elaborate
further.
The number of condoms supplied at London tops the 100,000
made available to athletes in Beijing four years ago.
In Sydney in 2000, organisers took delight in having to
order 20,000 more condoms after the initial allocation of 70,000
ran out.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith)