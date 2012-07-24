REFILE-Olympics-London ready to fight off Olympic hack attacks

By Rhys Jones and Paul Sandle
LONDON, July 24 Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake, the
fastest men in the world, storm over the line together in the
100-metres final of the London Olympics - a photo finish.
As they eagerly look up for the result, a political message
from a rogue hacking group fills the screen as the world looks
on in disbelief.
While unlikely, the task of ensuring the unthinkable does
not happen falls to the Games' IT services provider Atos
.
Analysts say infiltrating the scoring and timing systems at
one of the 35 competition venues around Britain, especially the
Olympic stadium in east London, is a target for hackers looking
to spread political messages, known as 'hacktivists', and
criminal gangs looking to cash in on the Games.
"The digital systems recording scores and timings are
susceptible to attack and will be targeted by hacktivists
wanting to make a statement and by organised crime groups
looking to profit from betting on events," said a former UK
government cyber security boss who wished to remain nameless.
"Can you imagine the furore if the 100-metres final is a
photo finish and they can't access the photo and no one knows
when the clock stopped."
At the 2008 Beijing Games, around 12 million potential cyber
attacks - varying in type and potency - were successfully
defended each day but over the last four years the scams and
cyber campaigns perpetrated by hackers have grown in scale
and complexity.
Paris-based Atos, the lead technology company for the
Olympics since 2002, expects up to 14 million possible attacks
every day during the London games.
Marc Maiffret, chief technology officer of eEye Digital
Security and a former hacker who was raided by the FBI when he
was 17, said the Olympics was a prime target.
"I think this year even more so, given what's been happening
recently in the hacktivist and related community," he said.
Hacktivists mount attacks to highlight political or social
causes, and analysts say they are seen as more likely to target
the Games than state-backed hackers.
"Hacktivist groups like LulzSec and Anonymous will want to
go after the Olympics to make a point because it would give them
an immediate worldwide audience for their social and political
messages," said a cyber security consultant for the Games who
did not want to be named.
"States involved in such attacks would not want to get
caught targeting the Olympics as they could be banned and
disgraced."
'ETHICAL HACKERS'
Atos, which expects to handle about two million pieces of
key data throughout the event - a third more than at Beijing -
has carried out more than 200,000 hours of testing, including
simulating cyber attacks from so-called 'ethical hackers'
invited to join the tests.
The company, which is responsible for some 11,500 computers
and servers across Britain, will monitor possible cyber threats
second by second from its Olympic Technology Operations Centre
in east London's Canary Wharf business district.
It is protecting the systems that will deliver results to
scoreboards at Olympic venues, event timetables to athletes, and
Olympic accreditation information to UK border officials.
"It would be quite complicated to get into this network
without being detected," said Atos' executive vice president
Patrick Adiba. "I can never be 100 percent, but it is close to
100 percent."
If the main Olympic systems prove to be impregnable hackers
could instead target transport infrastructure, financial
operations or its top corporate sponsors.
Visa, for example, is the Olympics' only approved
credit supplier and has a monopoly on all of the cash dispensing
machines around the Olympic sites.
"Take down the Visa network and no one is buying or selling
anything. The potential for damage and loss of revenue is vast,"
the cyber consultant said.
Maiffret said companies needed to plan for any cyber attacks
that get through the defences.
"When you try to respond to a hack after the fact, and you
are trying to create your plan as it's happening, that can be
disastrous," he said.
Organisers are also wary of the threat from powerful
computer viruses, such as 'Flame' and 'Shady RAT'.
Flame, which is capable of espionage and sabotaging computer
systems, was likely used to attack Iran in April, while Shady
RAT - a virus that persistently attacks computers and individual
users - targeted the International Olympic Committee and four
Olympic bodies in recent years.
Earlier this year MI5 chief Jonathan Evans said cyber
attacks against the British government and businesses had
reached "astonishing levels" and that the London Games would be
an "attractive target" for cyber criminals.
Britain's minister responsible for cyber terrorism, Francis
Maude, warned in May that the Olympics would "not be immune to
cyber-attacks", given the hundreds of hotels, training centres
and related facilities being used by athletes, coaches, Games
officials and dignitaries during the Games.
The London Organising Committee of the Olympic and
Paralympic Games'(LOCOG) will hope the $750 million it has spent
on technology is enough to protect the Games.