Olympics-Cycling-London to bid for 2016 track championships

LONDON, July 22 London will bid for the 2016
track cycling world championships, the Olympic city said on
Sunday, seizing the momentum from Bradley Wiggins's
ground-breaking victory at the Tour de France.
Immediately after Wiggins became the first British cyclist
to capture the world's greatest cycling race, London mayor Boris
Johnson confirmed that British Cycling had selected London to
bid for the track championships, which could be one of the first
major international tournaments held in the Queen Elizabeth
Olympic Park following this month's Games.
"Huge congratulations must go to Bradley Wiggins," Johnson,
a renowned cycling fan, said in a statement. "His inspirational
performances, ably supported by his fellow Team Sky riders
including Brits Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish, will encourage
thousands more people to take to two wheels.
"I want our great capital city to play its own part in the
cycling revolution that is taking place by hosting the track
cycling world championships in 2016.
"This is the best sports city in the world and the wonderful
velodrome we have built in east London would be packed to the
rafters for such an event."
British Cycling said the experience gained from staging
Olympic events would pay dividends in London's efforts to land
the track championships.
(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Clare Fallon)