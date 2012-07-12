Olympics-Cycling-Injured Andy Schleck set to miss Games

July 12 Luxembourg's Andy Schleck is likely to
miss the Olympic Games after failing to recover fully from
injury, his RadioShack-Nissan team said on Thursday.
"We're very confident that Andy will return to racing in the
course of the current season, but it's unclear when and where.
The only certainty seems his absence from the Olympics, because
they really come too early," team manager Johan Bruyneel said in
a team statement.
Schleck, the 2010 Tour de France winner who sat out of this
year's edition, because of his pelvic injury, is still scheduled
to take part in the Vuelta in August.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)