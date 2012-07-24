REFILE-Olympics-Cycling-Evans ready to ride in London despite Tour trial

(Amends headline, no change to text)

LONDON, July 24 Former Tour de France winner Cadel Evans has arrived in Britain and declared himself ready to get back on his bike for Australia at the London Olympics despite his disappointing defence of the yellow jersey.

Evans finished seventh in Paris on Sunday as Bradley Wiggins gave the Olympic hosts a pre-Games boost by becoming the first British rider to win the endurance classic.

Australian cycling officials had said a decision on whether Evans would be fit enough to ride in London would be made on Tuesday but the 35-year-old banished any doubts on his arrival on Monday.

"Absolutely, I wouldn't bother getting on the plane if I wasn't," he told reporters at Heathrow Airport.

"The Tour has been tiring for us and my Tour wasn't up to my expectations, or anyone's expectations, but for us eight days is a lot of recovery."

Evans, a four-time Olympian still searching for his first medal, is expected to ride in a strong Australian team in the road race on Saturday and the time trial the following Wednesday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)