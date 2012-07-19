Olympics-Cycling-Boonen optimistic of competing in London

July 19 Former world champion Tom Boonen could
take part in the London Olympics after returning to training
following a crash earlier this month, the Belgian said on
Thursday.
"The three days of rest did me a world of good," said
Boonen.
"During the workout I didn't feel any particular pain to my
rib, just a slight discomfort. Now I'll participate in the first
three stages of the Tour de Wallonie as planned.
"Right now I'm more optimistic regarding the Olympics, but
it will be important to see how I react in a racing situation,
in which my body will undergo a different type of stress and
more intense effort than in training."
Boonen, the 2005 world champion, broke a rib when he crashed
in the Tour of Poland last Saturday.
The Olympic road race will be held on July 28.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)