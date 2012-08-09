Olympics-Cycling-BMX is inspiring a generation, fans say

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 'Inspire a generation', the London
2012 slogan says, and BMX is the perfect sport to do that,
whatever scornful purists might say about the high-octane
competition.
Humps and bumps, thrills and spills: the formula is perfect
for kids who clearly think the adrenalin-pumped riders are the
epitome of cool.
The riders themselves feel the same way. They argue that the
Olympics, which introduced BMX - bike motocross - at Beijing in
2008, need to attract a younger crowd and this fast, frenetic
and fun sport is a great way of pulling them in.
The strategy is working. The crowd in the 6,000-seater,
purpose-built London stadium are among the youngest at London
2012. Families are everywhere, the children wrapped in Union
flags, their faces covered in red-white-and-blue stickers.
Josh Barwick, 11, and his 13-year-old brother Joel were
typical fans. Both have BMX bikes: stubby, single-gear, single-
brake machines like the ones that hurtle up and over the track
from a dizzying drop at the start.
"It's the only event at the Olympics that we got tickets
for. I have never been to BMX before," said Joel. "It's one of
the best sports for kids of our age," added Josh.
Lewis Barrett-Wilson, 13, said "With the Olympics in
Britain, it's great to come along. Maybe it will inspire me."
Liz Barrett had her three young daughters in tow. "We have
been watching the cycling on TV. It has definitely inspired
them. This is our first time at BMX and I think it deserves to
be in the Olympics," she said.
The 40-second dash from high ramp down to the finish line via
a succession of twists, turns and leaps is exhilarating to
watch. Traditionalists, avid fans of stamina-sapping marathons
such as the Tour de France or brief bursts of thrilling power in
the velodrome sprints, tend to mock the cult sport.
Nick Post, 29, vehemently disagrees but then he would do -
he is in London, bedecked in Stars and Stripes, to cheer on his
sister Alise.
Their father runs a BMX track back home in Minnesota. "It's
a real energy sport," he said. "It's more dangerous than cycling
but that's the fun of it. It deserves to be in the Games. I tell
my sister to just do it."
After her first spin round the fast and challenging track,
Alise Post said: "BMX was brought into the Olympics to attract a
younger generation so hopefully everyone will get on board. Who
hasn't ridden a BMX bike as a kid? We say that you can take it
to a whole new level, keep doing it as an adult and be a kid
forever."
British rider Liam Phillips was bowled over by the roar of
the home crowd. "Six thousand people have paid to watch me and
this sport that I have been doing since I was five years old,"
he said. "That is mind-blowing."
No prizes for guessing the song that blasts out to accompany
the riders at the Olympic Park - 'Bicycle Race' by Queen.
