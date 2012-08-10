UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Tears turn to joy as Strombergs wins BMX again

(Adds quotes, details)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON Aug 10 Latvia's Maris Strombergs, a man
who cried when he first saw a BMX race, remained the only men's
Olympic champion in the discipline when he retained his title at
the London Games on Friday.
Strombergs, who had failed to impress in the quarter and
semi-finals, found his form to lead from the first bend to the
finish line to beat Australian world champion and pre-race
favourite Sam Willoughby.
Colombian Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala claimed bronze.
Strombergs had won the first Olympic men's BMX title four
years ago when the discipline was introduced in the Games in
Beijing.
"When I started BMX, I was crying to be honest. I was
5-years-old when my father took me to the BMX track and when I
saw all those big guys jumping those big doubles, I started
crying," Strombergs told a news conference.
"I said 'No way dad'. But after another month I said to my
dad, 'OK, I'll go again' and that's how I started."
Strombergs had a great start and managed the first bend
better than anyone else and kept his composure despite being
under intense pressure from Willoughby.
"It was a pretty up and down two days but I don't think
anyone had a clean two days. Maris made a few mistakes yesterday
and today I had a few mistakes but I ended up getting the job
done and I am very satisfied getting a silver medal," said
Willoughby.
"Me and Maris have been battling the last three to four
years and I have got nothing but respect for him. To win two
golds in a row is a huge achievement, and to get a silver in my
first Olympics is a huge honour."
Dutchman Raymon van der Biezen, who had clocked the best
time in the seeding run and had won his three quarter-final runs
as well as the first of three semi-final dashes, settled for
fourth.
American Connor Fields was one of two riders who crashed and
took seventh place ahead of home hope Liam Phillips.
Phillips had been in decent form since Friday but lost
control in the penultimate bend while he seemed in contention
for a podium finish.
France's Joris Daudet, who was among the favourites coming
into the Games, crashed in the third run of the semi-finals and
did not take part in the final run on the 450-metre track at the
VeloPark.
Soccer's David Beckham and British double Olympic track
cycling champion Victoria Pendleton were in the stands.
