Olympics-Cycling-Dutchman uses "home" advantage to reach BMX semis

LONDON Aug 9 Home advantage, of sorts, proved
crucial for Raymon van der Biezen when the Dutchman eased into
the semi-finals of the Olympic men's BMX competition on
Thursday.
The Dutch federation built a near replica of the London
VeloPark track to help their athletes perform at the Games and
Van der Biezen has been taking advantage.
Having clocked the fastest time in the seeding run, he won
his three eight-man quarter-final runs on the sun soaked track,
perfectly mastering the tricky opening bend before breezing
away.
Asked how many times he had run on his replica home track,
Van der Biezen told reporters: "Thousands of times, as much as I
could.
"The layout is the same but the jumps are different. We have
a good track to train and it's a thing many people don't have.
I'm happy with the support I have from my federation.
"I know what I'm capable of, I just need to be there at the
right time, as I am now."
British rider Liam Phillips, who also qualified for Friday's
semi-finals, was surprised by the world number eight's form.
"I'm not going to lie, it's quite a big shock," Phillips
told reporters.
"He'd be the first to admit he has had a bad season by his
standards."
Phillips was beaten in his quarter-final runs by American
Connor Fields, who also won all three dashes.
"He's the favourite, he's a fantastic rider. He certainly
hasn't played all his cards now," Phillips added of Fields.
As so often in BMX, most of the runs were marred by crashes,
with the most spectacular happening in the first run of the
third heat.
France's Joris Daudet caused a major pile-up when he crashed
face first in the first bend, leaving New Zealand's Marc Willers
to cruise to victory while the seven other riders were strewn
across the track looking for their bikes.
Defending champion Maris Strombergs of Latvia also qualified
for the semi-finals.
"When I was in the gate I was pretty sure I was going to
have to do five motos (runs)," he told reporters.
"But I wanted to do my third moto as good as I could just to
get that confidence back and that was my goal. And then when I
crossed the finish line I looked up and saw I was second.
"I was relieved to be honest. I was a bit nervous, too many
thoughts were in my head and it was much harder than I thought."
World champion and pre-event favourite Sam Willoughby of
Australia had to go through two extra runs to qualify after he
did not finish the first three runs in the top two.
Willoughby was in a class of his own in the first of the
additional runs, meaning he just had to play safe in the second
and could spare energy.
"Couple of mistakes early but I'm still pretty safe," the
world number one told reporters.
"I did one extra so I'm fine, it's not a big deal."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)