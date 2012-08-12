UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Kulhavy sprints to mountain bike gold

(Adds quotes)
HADLEIGH, England Aug 12 Czech Jaroslav Kulhavy
made a decisive move in the closing stages to claim the Olympic
men's mountain bike title on Sunday after defending champion
Julien Absalon of France suffered a game-changing early
puncture.
World champion Kulhavy produced an impressive ride on the
seven 4.7-kilometre laps on a course overlooking the Thames
estuary in Hadleigh Farm, east of London.
Kulhavy overtook Swiss world number one Nino Schurter, who
took silver one second behind, at the top of the final uphill
drag and kept his advantage in the descent before sprinting to
the line.
Italian Marco Aurelio Fontana took bronze, 25 seconds off
the pace.
"It was really hard. We went full gas all day," Kulhavy told
the BBC.
"I gave everything, all my energy. This was so important for
me this year. I've now won everything, the World Cup, the world
championship and now the Olympic title.
"This is the most special day in the sport for me. It was
easy for the first half of the race but the finish was pretty
hard and Nino was very strong so it was a big fight," Kulhavy
then told reporters.
"The last big climb I was there first and he was behind me,
the last chance was in the chicane before the finish but I gave
it everything.
"I was not so strong with two laps to go, my legs were
hurting but I found some more power in the end and I had
something left for the finish. It's amazing."
HOPES VANISHED
Absalon and Schurter were in the lead from the start,
sprinting to the first short climb of the day, but the
Frenchman's hopes vanished as he suffered a puncture in the
opening lap.
Absalon was almost a minute down after just one lap and knew
the gap was too big.
"After being an Olympic champion, there was no point in
fighting for a 10th place finish," Absalon told reporters.
Schurter, Fontana and Kulhavy were joined by Spain's Jose
Antonio Hermida Ramos and South African Burry Stander at the end
of the third lap but the two could not sustain the pace.
Stander, however, made the connection again with one lap to
go before cracking once more, leaving the leading trio battling
it out for the medals.
Kulhavy, who based his whole season on the Olympics,
followed Schurter when the Swiss attacked in the last lap, but
the acceleration was fatal to Fontana's hopes.
The Czech rider and Schurter attacked each other several
times halfway through the final lap but it was Kulhavy who had
the last word.
Schurter had claimed bronze in Beijing four years ago when
Absalon led a French one-two ahead of Jean-Christophe Peraud.
"It's hard to lose the gold so close, the Olympics was a big
goal for me to win here. I was disappointed when i crossed the
line but now I can be happy because it was a good race and
Jaroslav was just a bit stronger in the last 200 metres,"
Schurter told reporters.
"The first thing that goes through your head, though, is
that you lost the gold medal."
