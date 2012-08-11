版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 11日 星期六 21:22 BJT

Olympics-Women's mountain bike cross country medal results

LONDON, Aug 11 France's Julie Bresset won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's mountain bike cross country
event on Saturday. Germany's Sabine Spitz won the silver and 
Georgia Gould of the United States won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Julie Bresset (France)       1 hour 30 minutes 52 seconds 
 2.   Sabine Spitz (Germany)              1:31:54               
      
 3.   Georgia Gould (U.S.)                1:32:00               
      
 4.   Irina Kalentieva (Russia)           1:32:33               
      
 5.   Esther Suess (Switzerland)          1:32:46               
      
 6.   Alexandra Engen (Sweden)            1:33:08               
      
 7.   Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Poland)      1:33:20               
      
 8.   Annie Last (Britain)                1:33:47               
      
 9.   Catharine Pendrel (Canada)          1:34:28               
      
 10.  Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia)             1:34:41

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐