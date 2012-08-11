UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Bresset blitzes to mountain bike gold

| HADLEIGH, England
HADLEIGH, England Aug 11 Julie Bresset led from
the start to earn France their first cycling gold medal at the
London Olympics with an impressive solo victory in the women's
mountain bike event on Saturday.
The 2011 World Cup winner, 23, smoothly pulled away and
never looked back to beat German Sabine Spitz, who came into the
race as the defending champion, by 62 seconds.
American Georgia Gould took bronze, 68 seconds off the pace.
Bresset grabbed a French flag just before the line, waved it
in celebration before lifting her bike over her head in delight,
a broad smile on her face.
France's first cycling title in London comes after three
silver medals in the track competitions and dismal performances
in the BMX.
Bresset, who had said she would need to take a flying start,
teamed up with Britain's Annie Last to drag the field into the
opening nasty climb in rural surroundings on a bright day in
Essex, north east of London.
She quickly took control of the race, setting a hard pace in
the lung-busting climb to Snake Hill before building a small gap
over the pack along with Spitz and Canadian world number one
Catharine Pendrel.
After the second of six 4.7-kilometre laps on a course
overlooking the Thames estuary, the trio looked set to battle it
out for the medals.
Pendrel, however, lost ground as Gould joined Bresset and
Spitz at the front.
The Frenchwoman was still ahead after three laps and Spitz
fell off her bike before recovering as she chased the leader in
the tricky Rock Garden descent.
Bresset sat on a 33-second cushion with two laps remaining
and it was then clear the only fight left was the one for
silver, with Spitz retaining her small advantage over Gould on
the line.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)