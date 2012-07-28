CORRECTED-Olympics-Cycling-Cavendish denied win in front of roaring home crowd

(Corrects third paragraph to make clear Cavendish was only
British track cyclist)
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, July 28 Mark Cavendish's thunderous face
as he finished 29th in the Olympics men's road race on Saturday
told the story of a rider whose devastating sprint finish
dominance helped force the tactics for the rest of the field and
ensure his defeat.
With a world-class team to help him and a home crowd roaring
him on at every corner, fired up by a British one-two in the
Tour de France that ended on Sunday, it had been widely assumed
the gold was the world champion's for the taking.
"There was a group of 22 who got away and we couldn't pull
them back. The four guys who ran all day couldn't do it," said
Cavendish, in a reflective mood after a rare defeat on a flat
race - another disappointment after being the only British track
cyclist to go home empty handed from Beijing.
"The Germans came a bit too late and the other teams seemed
to be more content that they wouldn't win as long as we didn't
win. That's kind of how it goes."
Kazakh Alexandre Vinokourov upset a planned sprint finish
for Cavendish to take the gold, with Colombian Rigoberto Uran
second and Norway's Alexander Kristoff third.
American Chris Horner said Cavendish was a victim of his own
success over the past few years that has including racking up 23
Tour de France stage wins.
"Cav is that dominant that nobody wants to come to the line
with him under any circumstances," said Horner, munching on some
fast food after the gruelling 249.5-km slog in and out of
London.
"That's everybody's tactic," he told reporters.
Horner said the British team's tactics were spot on and in
the unpredictable world of Olympic road race cycling they were
just unlucky.
Cavendish paid tribute to his teammates' efforts.
"I can be proud of how the lads rode today. I'm proud of my
country as there was incredible support. The guys are sat there,
they are spent. They have got nothing left in the tank. It's
incredible to see that. To see what they gave for the cause," he
said.
"We rode the exact race we wanted to ride. We wanted to
control it. We expected teams to come and chase at the end with
us. We controlled it with four guys for 250 km and we couldn't
do more. We are human beings."
