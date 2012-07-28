UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Bold breakaway dashes Cavendish dream

* World champion road racer finishes in 29th position
* Kazakh Alexandre Vinokourov leads home breakaway
* Horner says Cavendish a victim of his own success
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, July 28 Mark Cavendish's thunderous face
as he finished 29th in the Olympics men's road race on Saturday
told the story of a ferocious sprinter accustomed to gleefully
reeling in his prey in the closing stages.
With a world-class team helping him, a home crowd roaring
him on at every corner and fired up by a Britain's recent
one-two in the Tour de France, the gold seemed destined for the
world champion.
Until a 32-man breakaway of the highest quality decided to
up the tempo that is.
Attack-minded Kazakh Alexandre Vinokourov upset the planned
sprint finish for Cavendish to take the gold, with Colombian
Rigoberto Uran second and Norway's Alexander Kristoff third.
So often reeled in by the peloton, this time the riders at
the front notched up a triumph on the biggest stage to leave the
medallists beaming and Cavendish seething.
"We expected teams to come and chase at the end with us. We
controlled it with four guys for 250km and we couldn't do more.
We are human beings," said Cavendish, who had a look of disgust
on his face as he crossed the line.
"We couldn't pull them back. The four guys who ran all day
couldn't do it," he said of further Olympic disappointment after
being the only British track cyclist to go home empty handed
from Beijing.
"The Germans came a bit too late and the other teams seemed
to be more content that they wouldn't win as long as we didn't
win. That's kind of how it goes."
American Chris Horner said Cavendish was a victim of his own
success over the past few years that has including racking up 23
Tour de France stage wins and the world road race championship
last year.
"Cav is that dominant that nobody wants to come to the line
with him under any circumstances," said Horner, munching on some
fast food after the 249.5-km slog in and out of London.
"That's everybody's tactic," he told reporters.
Horner said the British team's tactics were spot on and in
the unpredictable world of Olympic road race cycling they were
just unlucky.
Canadian Ryder Hesjedal was left scratching his head over
the puzzling upset.
SCATTY BRITS
"It was so scatty the way Britain rode. They were in total
control and it seemed like it would stay that way," the Giro
d'Italia champion told reporters.
"The gap wasn't that big but the leaders worked well
together. It didn't seem like the move was going to stick."
Stick it did. The breakaway group left the British five-man
team for dead after nine circuits of Box Hill.
"I don't know what happened. Lots of guys were attacking but
it didn't seem like they were going to go anywhere," added
Hesjedal.
Cavendish paid tribute to his team mates's efforts.
"I can be proud of how the lads rode today. I'm proud of my
country as there was incredible support. The guys are sat there,
they are spent. They have got nothing left in the tank."
Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins pedalled past waiting
media in stunned silence while all Tour runner-up Chris Froome
could manage was: "Sorry, I'm so hungry," which drew praise from
Cavendish.
"It's incredible to see that. To see what they gave for the
cause."
"It's incredible to see that. To see what they gave for the
cause."