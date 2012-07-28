UPDATE 3-Olympics-Cycling-Cancellara to decide on time trial

* Injured Cancellara faces waiting game
* Swiss left bruised after road race crash
(Adds Cancellara quote)
LONDON, July 28 Switzerland's Olympic time trial
champion Fabian Cancellara will decide in the next few days
whether to defend his title after crashing in the men's road
race on Saturday.
Cancellara hit the deck with about 15 km to go in the race,
leaving him with a bloodied arm and ruining his chances of
claiming a medal.
"Looks like a hard night with a lots of pain. happy is not
broken but the pain will be on! For the timetrial nothing is
shure yet 50/50change (sic)," the 31-year-old said on his
Twitter account.
A Swiss cycling team spokeswoman said Cancellara was bruised
but had not suffered any broken bones and a decision on whether
he would ride in Wednesday's time trial would be made in the
coming days.
Cancellara, who was in a leading group of 32, missed a
right-hand turn and crashed into the safety barriers.
He managed to get back on his bike but struggled to hold his
handlebar with his right hand.
"Have no words left. The tears are stronger than the pain,"
Cancellara tweeted after the finish.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows and Alison
Wildey)