UPDATE 3-Olympics-Cycling-Vino spoils British road race party

* Kazakhstan's Vinokourov wins road race gold
* World champion Cavendish finishes 29th
* British team fail to reel in breakaway
(Updates Cancellara injury)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON, July 28 Old school cycling prevailed on
Saturday as former doping cheat Alexandre Vinokourov upset
Britain's plan to set up a big sprint finish for world champion
Mark Cavendish when he claimed gold in the Olympic road race.
Colombian Rigoberto Uran took silver with Norway's Alexander
Kristoff coming home third to win the bronze medal eight seconds
behind.
A rider of instinct, Kazakhstan's Vinokourov, who was
suspended for two years in 2007 for blood doping, cleverly
slipped into a 32-man group that the British team failed to rein
in on the way back to central London from Box Hill.
"I've turned the (doping) page and I showed that Vino is
still there," Vinokourov, silver medallist at the Sydney Games
in 2000, told a news conference.
"I don't think it's the right moment to talk about doping,
but I've turned the page, I was suspended for two years.
"Cycling has been doing a lot to fight doping thanks to the
Tour de France organisers and the UCI (International Cycling
Union).
"We're on the right track," added Vinokourov, who announced
he would quit professional cycling after crashing out of the
Tour de France last year, but could not resist the urge to get
back on the bike.
Britain, brimming with confidence before the event,
controlled the race all day but with only a maximum of five
riders per team, it proved too much of an effort for the four
who were looking to bring Cavendish home.
'MISSED HELP'
"Every other team was riding to slash our race. We just
missed little bit of help," British captain David Millar told
reporters.
The leading group took shape in the last of nine ascents of
Box Hill and Britain did not have enough energy left to bring
them back.
Tour de France runner-up Chris Froome dropped out with about
30 kilometres remaining, leaving Cavendish with only three team
mates.
It was then Tour champion Bradley Wiggins's turn to quit
exhausted. Millar took lengthy turns in front of the peloton as
the gap to the leaders hovered at around a minute.
Cavendish finished in 29th, 40 seconds behind Vinokourov.
"They were only thinking about Cavendish and they had no
team radio to communicate, it helped me get a silver medal,"
said Uran, Cavendish's team mate at Team Sky.
Swiss Fabian Cancellara, one of the strong men in the
leading group, missed a turn and crashed into the safety
barriers in the last 15 km.
The 2008 Olympic time trial champion crossed the finish line
five minutes and 43 seconds off the pace with an apparent wrist
injury.
A Swiss cycling team spokeswoman said Cancellara was bruised
but had not suffered any broken bones and a decision on whether
the 31-year-old would ride in Wednesday's time trial would be
made in the coming days.
The crash split the group up and Uran and Vinokourov,
benefiting from a moment of inattentiveness from their breakaway
companions, pulled away to contest a two-man sprint, which the
Kazakh easily won.
RAUCOUS APPLAUSE
It had been all about Cavendish on Saturday morning.
After being greeted by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Manx
man, with Wiggins, was the first to roll off to raucous applause
from the crowd.
A big black dog crossed the road in the opening kilometres
but both the animal and the peloton escaped unhurt.
Britain were left to chase an early breakaway receiving
virtually no help from other teams, who knew any aid they
provided to bring Cavendish to a mass sprint would almost
certainly deprive them of gold.
Germany, also looking for a mass sprint for Andre Greipel,
were nowhere to be seen at the front of the peloton, prompting
Millar to urge them to take their share of the work.
As a game of bluff and counter bluff unfolded, Britain
briefly dropped from the front of the bunch. Froome and Wiggins,
however, were back in control as the peloton tackled the first
ascent to the top of Box Hill.
Germany only sporadically came to the rescue and the lack of
cooperation eventually ruined all the sprinters' chances.
"Today it was the sprinters against the breakaway and the
breakaway won," said Australian speedster Matthew Goss.
On the last climb to Box Hill, Vinokourov, but also danger
men Luis Leon Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde of Spain, joined a
strong group chasing Belgian Philippe Gilbert.
Gilbert was reeled in and Vinokourov, the 2010
Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner, took his chance.
