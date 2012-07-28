Olympics-Cycling-Phinney still looking for medal to call his own

| July 28
July 28 As the pack flashed past Buckingham
Palace and turned onto the
finishing stretch of the men's road race at London Games on
Saturday, for a moment Taylor Phinney thought he would no longer
just be the son of Olympic medallists but an Olympic medallist
himself.
After 249.5 km of furious pedalling under a blazing English
sun, Phinney could hear the roar of the crowd on the Mall and it
energised him for one final push but it wasn't enough the
22-year-old American beaten to the line and the bronze medal by
Norway's Alexander Kristoff.
Hunched over his bike, faced caked with sweat and dirt, the
pain of nearly six hours in the saddle was clear but seemed
minor to Phinney as he struggled to deal with a sporting truth,
fourth place finishes hurt - a lot.
"Fourth seems like it would be nice but it is the worst
place you can imagine at the Olympic Games," said Phinney. "I
gave it the best sprint I had but it wasn't enough.
"The team was great, I was really happy with my preparation
I just have to try and think about this race too much and move
forward through the time trial."
Since he was a young boy everywhere Phinney turned he would
see Olympic medals.
His mother Connie was the gold medal winner in the women's
road race at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and his father Davis
a bronze medallist in the team time trial at same Games.
Davis was also the second American to win a stage at the
Tour de France and while Connie was the youngest member of the
U.S. team at the 1972 Winter Games where she competed in speed
skating as a 14-year-old.
At the Beijing Games the closest Phinney would come an
Olympic podium was a brief romance with U.S. gold medal gymnast
Shawn Johnson.
While his cycling resume may not yet stake up against his
parents it is not one to be sniffed at either.
He has twice won gold in the individual pursuit at the track
cycling world championships and this year captured the opening
time trail at the Giro d'Italia and wore the leader's pink
jersey for three days.
When the individual pursuit was dropped from the Games
program, Phinney committed himself to road racing and will now
focus his attention on Wednesday's time trial and adding to the
family's Olympic legacy.
"I know I have good legs and good fitness but that's
something I knew coming into these Games," said Phinney. "It
makes me hungrier for sure but it is definitely disappointing."
After a few words of encouragement from Prince Charles and
his wife Camilla, the 144 riders thundered up the Mall towards
Buckingham Palace and the first of nine laps, each including a
punishing climb up Box Hill.
Officials estimated that over 1 million spectators lined
the route for one of the London Games few free events but
through the early stages Phinney received scant attention as
some of cycling's biggest names seized the spotlight.
Kazakh Alexandre Vinokourov easily outsprinted Colombian
Rigoberto Uran for the gold after the two men broke away to set
up an anti-climatic finish leaving much drama on a stampede for
the final place on the podium.
"I gave everything I had, I was cramping on lap eight and
lap nine and really felt terrible the last 40 kilometres,"
offered a dejected Phinney. "But as we got closer to the finish
the crowds were so loud and Tejay (Garderen) had been doing such
a good job that it kind of hit me that this is the Olympics and
I'm going for a medal right and this is not going to happen
again in the near future so..."
(Editing by Nigel Hunt)