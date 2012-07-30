UPDATE 3-Olympics-Cycling-Hard man Cancellara still in pain

* Olympic time trial champion crashed in Saturday's road
race
* Bruised collarbone ahead of Wednesday's time trial
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, July 30 Olympic time trial champion
Fabian Cancellara still felt pain on a bruised shoulder in
training as he bids to defend his title in London after crashing
in the men's road race, the Swiss team said on Monday.
Unable to ride the day after Saturday's nasty fall, the
Swiss four-times time-trial world champion has yet to make a
final decision on whether he will compete in the 44km event on
Wednesday.
"Fabian Cancellara trained today for the first time since
his crash in Saturday's road race. After two hours of training
on his time trial bike over 70 kilometres, the Swiss still feels
pain in his right shoulder," Swiss cycling said in a statement.
"Because of the pain he feels in the time trial position, he
will have to make changes to his positioning on the bike.
Whether he takes part in the time trial will be announced on
Wednesday the latest."
Cancellara bruised his collarbone after hitting the safety
barriers with about 15km to go in the 250km road race, raising
fears about his fitness, but he said it was part of the sport.
"I'm a hard man. I've had a lot of things already this
year," Cancellara, nicknamed "Spartacus" for his build and
strength, told a news conference earlier on Monday.
Cancellara fractured his right collarbone in four places in
April when he fell in the Tour of Flanders and said the pin
which doctors put in it after that crash had ultimately saved
his Olympic hopes following his latest tumble.
"I had the same feeling as Flanders. I was waiting for all
the tests and the doctor said 'It's lucky you had a pin in'. I
think that saved me from not breaking my collarbone.
"It feels almost broken. I feel a bit better with every hour
that is passing. The pain was still there most of yesterday. But
I think I'm in good hands. I have a good crew around me.
"I'm optimistic. I have to think positive otherwise I could
have flown home already yesterday ...The treatment is important
but the most important thing is the head."
Cancellara will need all of his mental strength should he
compete for the time-trial title, especially after letting an
almost certain medal slip on Saturday.
One of the strongest riders in the bold 32-man breakaway
that dashed British gold medal favourite Mark Cavendish's
chances of glory in the road race, Cancellara rued looking
behind him for a "millisecond" before he overshot a right turn.
"I've seen the corner many times but I came in too fast.
When I look back I think it was an opportunity lost, especially
with the way the Swiss guys were riding.
"I said 'the medal is there, we have to take it.' I had a
super feeling. I felt something big, but now I feel something
even bigger, a big pain."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)