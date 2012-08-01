UPDATE 3-Olympics-Cycling-Peerless Wiggins roars to record

* Briton seals cycling time trial gold
* Becomes Britain's record Olympic medallist
By Julien Pretot
HAMPTON COURT, England, Aug 1 Bradley Wiggins
basked in glory, and a bit of sun, as Britain's most decorated
Olympian after he hammered the field in awe-inspiring fashion to
claim the London Games cycling time trial on Wednesday.
Wiggins, the first British Tour de France champion,
surpassed rower Steve Redgrave's record of six Olympic medals by
snatching his seventh on home soil amidst scenes of joy around
Hampton Court Palace.
His Tour victory just 10 days ago had already given a
massive boost to his popularity in Britain. The man with the
distinctive long dark sideburns was chosen to ring the bell at
the start of the Olympic opening ceremony last Friday.
Winning an Olympic gold medal, his fourth, in London, will
likely add to the Wiggomania.
"It's never going to be better. There was a slight
melancholy on the podium. Nothing will top that now," he told
reporters
"I'm certainly going to get a bit drunk tonight. I think
I've earned it."
Asked if he would compete at Rio 2016, the 32-year-old
added: "Yes but not in this event. I couldn't endure four more
years of this training. I could envisage going back to track
pursuit but we'll see."
Wiggins, who already had six track cycling medals, made a
cautious start on the 44-km course starting and ending at
Hampton Court Palace before powering home with an average speed
of over 52 kph.
World champion Tony Martin of Germany took silver, a gaping
42 seconds behind, with Briton Chris Froome claiming bronze, 68
seconds off the pace.
"This year Bradley was unbeatable," said Martin, who has
suffered a series of crashes and injuries this season.
"For me today it is like a gold medal. I was really happy to
be here healthy."
CHAIN SNAP
A few hours after Helen Glover and Heather Stanning claimed
Britain's first London gold in the rowing pairs, Wiggins was in
a class of his own, his perfect position on the bike unmatched
by his rivals.
The powerful Martin was five seconds ahead of Wiggins at the
first time check after 7.3 km, with Fabian Cancellara one second
further behind in a close race with the top five riders within
10 seconds.
Luis Leon Sanchez's hopes of a podium finish vanished after
just a few seconds when the Spaniard had to change bikes
following a chain snap on the start ramp.
By the second time check, after 18.4 km, Wiggins was 11
seconds up on Martin and 23 on Froome, after defending champion
Cancellara of Switzerland had cracked following a strong start.
Cancellara suffered a bruised shoulder in the road race on
Saturday and had pondered his participation until the last
moment. After crossing the line fifth, he sat for a long time
holding his right shoulder, his face a mask of pain.
The course snaked through suburbia, past the famous horse
race track at Sandown Park, close to the rugby stadium at
Twickenham and even near Chelsea Football Club's training
ground.
After crossing the line and walking towards the throne
installed to welcome the race leaders, Wiggins got back on
the bike, cycling on the course again, his arms raised in
celebration.
He was quickly surrounded by dozens of fans before riding
his way back towards the Palace, where he was awaited by his
wife and two children.
Born in Belgium, Wiggins picked up his first Olympic medals
in Sydney in 2000, where he took bronze in the Madison and team
pursuit.
Wednesday's gold made him the first rider to win Olympic
time trial in the same year as the Tour. He also captured the
Paris-Nice, Tour de Romandie and Dauphine stage races, making
him the most versatile rider in cycling.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)