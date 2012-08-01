Olympics-Cycling-Wiggo's shorts may be in time trial crowd

HAMPTON COURT, England Aug 1 Among the fans
sporting fake Bradley Wiggins sideburns at the Olympic time
trial on Wednesday, one may be wearing the actual shorts of the
Tour de France champion.
Such is Wiggins's popularity in his home country after he
became the first Briton to win the Tour that his shorts were
stolen on Tuesday while he was using the shower and sauna at the
Foxhills hotel in Surrey, according to the BBC.
Wiggins wrote about the incident before deleting his tweet,
writing: "Gotta delete tweet Re the thief, bad PR, never mind my
kit though!"
The Foxhills hotel said in a statement: "Upon returning back
to the locker room it seems that cycling fever has well and
truly hit the Surrey club as the Official Team GB training lycra
were nowhere to be seen. It seems an over-zealous fan has scored
a fantastic London 2012 souvenir."
