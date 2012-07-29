Olympics-Provisional results for the women's cycling road race

LONDON, July 29 Women's cycling road race
provisional results.
1. Marianne Vos (Netherlands) 3 hours 35 minutes 29 seconds
2. Elizabeth Armitstead (Britain) 3:35:29
3. Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) 3:35:31
4. Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Germany) 3:35:56
5. Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) 3:35:56
6. Emma Johansson (Sweden) 3:35:56
7. Shelley Olds (U.S.) 3:35:56
8. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) 3:35:56
9. Liesbet De Vocht (Belgium) 3:35:56
10. Aude Biannic (France) 3:35:56
11. Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 3:35:56
12. Joelle Numainville (Canada) 3:35:56
13. Na Ah-Reum (Korea) 3:35:56
14. Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 3:35:56
15. Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) 3:35:56
16. Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa) 3:35:56
17. Grete Treier (Estonia) 3:35:56
18. Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) 3:35:56
19. Emilia Fahlin (Sweden) 3:35:56
20. Pia Sundstedt (Finland) 3:35:56
21. Christine Majerus (Luxembourg) 3:35:56
22. Polona Batagelj (Slovenia) 3:35:56
23. Clemilda Fernandes (Brazil) 3:35:56
24. Evelyn Stevens (U.S.) 3:35:56
25. Tatiana Antoshina (Russia) 3:35:56
26. Evelyn Garcia (El Salvador) 3:35:56
27. Denise Ramsden (Canada) 3:35:56
28. Joanna Van de Winkel(South Africa) 3:35:56
29. Maaike Polspoel (Belgium) 3:36:01
30. Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) 3:36:01
31. Nicole Cooke (Britain) 3:36:01
32. Clara Hughes (Canada) 3:36:01
33. Trixi Worrack (Germany) 3:36:04
34. Noemi Cantele (Italy) 3:36:04
35. Kristin Armstrong (U.S.) 3:36:16
36. Amber Neben (U.S.) 3:36:20
37. Judith Arndt (Germany) 3:36:28
38. Larisa Pankova (Russia) 3:37:22
39. Shara Gillow (Australia) 3:37:22
40. Emma Pooley (Britain) 3:37:26