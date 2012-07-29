Olympics-Cycling-Vos ends second place jinx by winning on the road

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Dutchwoman Marianne Vos put
years of frustration behind her when she claimed the gold medal
in the Olympic cycling road race on Sunday, dashing Britain's
hopes of a first home victory of the Games.
Vos, runner-up in the last five editions of the road race
world championships after her 2006 win, outsprinted breakaway
companion Lizzie Armitstead, who at least earned Britain their
first medal of the London Olympics.
Russian Olga Zabelinskaya, also featuring in the breakaway,
took third place at the end of a 140.3-km ride starting and
ending on The Mall.
"I'm so glad I committed to that break," Armitstead told
reporters.
"We saw the men's race. Once you've got a committed group
it's hard to get them back so I went with it.
"I should have just jumped her there. Marianne was the one
to watch so I was following her around."
Four riders were left to contest the three medals when Vos,
Armitstead, Zabelinskaya and American Shelley Olds powered away
from the main bunch after the second and last climb to Box Hill.
Italy, Sweden and Germany, looking to bring their leaders
back into the picture, took turns at the front of the peloton
but the leading four collaborated well to build a decent gap.
Olds's hopes, however, vanished when she suffered a puncture
with 25 kilometres to go.
Vos, the 2008 points race Olympic champion on the track,
timed her final effort to perfection as she surged past
Zabelinskaya in the final straight with Armitstead being
slightly too slow to latch on to her wheel.
