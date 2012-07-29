Olympics-Cycling-Vos chooses her moment to finally claim gold

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 A split-second decision meant
Marianne Vos finally struck road race gold at the Olympics on
Sunday after years of taking silver at the world championships.
Second at the worlds every year since 2007, the Dutchwoman
rode an aggressive race and made the right moves when it
mattered.
Vos launched her sprint some 150 metres from the finish
line, jumping past bronze medallist Olga Zabelinskaya of Russia.
Lizzie Armitstead was in her wheel but Vos's move was too
sudden for the British rider to follow.
"I was not confident because she (Armitstead) is very fast.
I knew I had a big chance but I was also aware that if I made a
little mistake Lizzie would be there," Vos told a news
conference
"I had to choose the right moment and I think I did.
"You have to make your choices during the race. I knew there
were going to be opportunities."
Vos, a successful track cyclist who won the 2008 points race
Olympic title, made the most of hers.
She wanted a hard race and the Dutch team repeatedly wore
the peloton down with attacks during the 140.3-km race.
"I knew it was 140 kilometres and I would need energy for
the finish but I also knew that a hard race was good for me,"
Vos said.
"Others had to follow and spend energy, too. We had planned
to attack early and many times to tire the others."
Countless times Vos and others tried to break from the pack
only to be reined in but some 50 kilometres from the end, she
and three others powered away.
"I felt good, we made it a hard race with the Dutch squad
with early attacks," she explained.
"That was the plan. Then, during the race, I felt well this
might be the day when everything comes together."
Vos's win crowned a season hampered by a collarbone
fracture.
"You can't predict everything in cycling," said the 2006
road race world champion and a five-time cyclo-cross world
champion.
"My preparations were troubled because of that broken
collarbone but after four weeks I could race competitively
again."
Back on the bike at the end of June, Vos won the Giro Donne,
the women's version of the Giro d'Italia, claiming five of the
nine stages.
Maybe Sunday's victory was predictable, after all.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)