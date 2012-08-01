Olympics-Cycling-Motherhood and medals do mix in time trial

| HAMPTON COURT, England
HAMPTON COURT, England Aug 1 Maybe it's because
they've learned to live life that bit faster, maybe it's because
they're doing it for someone they love; in the Olympic cycling
time trial, being a mother is no obstacle to getting on the
podium.
The American winner, Kristin Armstrong, retired from
competitive cycling in 2009 to have a baby.
Few people doubted that she would get back on her bike,
though some might have doubted she would get back to exactly
where she left off, winning her second straight Olympic time
trial gold on Wednesday at age 38.
And Russia's Olga Zabelinskaya, whose bronze was her second
after Sunday's road race, has two small boys at home of barely
school age.
How do they manage it?
"My son has given me balance," Armstrong said. "I can stop
thinking about cycling."
She says she has had to get tougher, fitting training around
her son's needs instead of her own.
But there are downsides too, and they go beyond the demands
of combining hard road miles with childcare.
"Today's corners were a bit grandma-like," she told a news
conference. "I was a bit hesitant on the corners, just making
sure I stayed upright ...
"When I first got back on my bike six weeks after having
Lucas, I would look back and think I was going to be hit by a
car. Every mum I spoke to said this was normal. I had a lot more
fear in racing."
Zabelinskaya, at age 32 one of no fewer than 11 over-30s in
a field of two dozen elite time triallers, knows that fear from
the other side.
Compared to male cyclists, she told the newspaper "Sovietsky
Sport", "our psychology is different. We think about our
families more, and miss our children".
Her older son Bogdan broke his collarbone riding his bicycle
before he started school. Her younger son Vitaly has been
playing bike races with older children since he was two.
What is certain is that they won't be playing with her new
medals.
"They did do that once, they were pretty rough with them and
messing around, and I had to say to them: 'Boys, those took a
lot of hard work to get.'
"Now they understand that medals aren't something that you
play around with. They see me training, and being tired, and
they know what it's all about. They don't play with them any
more."
If that sounds tough, the boys aren't put off; they both
already want to be cyclists like their mother.
But then, as the daughter of an Olympic gold-medal-winning
cyclist who wanted to follow in his footsteps for as long as she
can remember - even though she did not meet her father until she
was an adult - it's something that Zabelinskaya sees no need to
prevent.
