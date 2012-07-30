PREVIEW-Olympics-Cycling-Mum Armstrong still looking for gold

LONDON, July 30 In the four years since Kristin Armstrong won the Olympic time trial in Beijing, she has had a son and changed her training regime to fit in with family life. The thing that has not changed is her drive for gold on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old American took some time off cycling to start a family, but could not resist the urge to get back on the bike after all.

"A lot of people ask why I made the comeback after winning an Olympic gold medal and world gold medal, what more is there," said the rider from Boise, Idaho. "

"Luckily for us Lucas came in our lives little over a year later after the world championships and I realised that inside I really wanted to continue riding my bike, that's what I love to do."

Even though she has yet to add to her two world titles, Armstrong is confident she is on the right track, because it forces her into a training routine.

"Having a family brings you a balance," she said.

"It keeps me on track, I get on my bike every morning at nine, rain or shine, or snow. Previously, when it was raining outside I said I can start at five (...) and think all day when am I going on my bike because of the weather conditions.

"Now it's toughened me up, I ride my bike, I come home and play with my son."

Going into the race as the defending champion, she said she can not aim for less than gold.

"Coming into London my aspirations are ... when you've won gold you don't want to win anything less," she said.

Armstrong, however, will have to deal with fierce competition, especially from German Judith Arndt, who will be the overwhelming favourite after winning the world title last September.

Briton Emma Pooley said the relatively flat course did not suit her as she preferred a hillier route, but she still came second at last year's world championship on a pancake flat route and cannot be counted out.

She also showed, with countless attacks in Sunday's road race, that she had the legs to contest with the best.

Road race Olympic champion Marianne Vos of the Netherlands is not the best time trialist but she still looks in ominous form and makes a decent underdog. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams)