UPDATE 4-Olympics-Cycling-Favourite Hoy takes sixth Olympic gold

By Julien Pretot

LONDON Aug 7 Chris Hoy was the overwhelming favourite and he duly delivered when he powered to an impressive win in the keirin, clinching his sixth Olympic gold medal to ensure Britain matched their Beijing record of seven track titles on Tuesday.

Hoy, who has six golds and one Games silver to his name, produced his effort two laps from the finish, as usual, and although he was pushed to the limit by silver medallist Maximilian Levy of Germany, crossed the line in front.

"There have been some really difficult moments and to get through them all, after 16 years, it's just one of the greatest feelings I've ever had," said Hoy, who is expected to retire after the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

New Zealand's Simon van Velthooven and Dutchman Teun Mulder both took bronze after a photo finish could not separate them.

It is Hoy's seventh Games medal, which puts him ahead of Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins on 'gold difference' as Britain's most decorated Olympian.

Wiggins has four Olympic titles to Hoy's six after the Scot won the team sprint event with Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny last Thursday.

With his team sprint and keirin victories, Hoy has retained two of his three Beijing titles but could not defend the third after he was omitted in favour of eventual champion Jason Kenny to represent Britain in the individual sprint. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Michael Holden)