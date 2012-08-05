Olympics-Cycling-Omnium too dependent on luck - Clancy

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Track cycling newcomer the omnium
is great entertainment but it's doubtful whether it lives up to
the Olympic ethos of 'faster, higher, stronger', according to
Britain's Ed Clancy, who won bronze in the event on Sunday.
Included in the world championships programme from 2007, the
six-event omnium was making its Games debut at London 2012.
In an effort to promote gender equality, the international
cycling union (UCI) reshuffled the Olympic programme, ditching
three men's events and replacing them with the omnium.
Sacrificed were the individual pursuit, madison and the
points race, and in their place was introduced a cycling melange
that includes a flying lap, points race, elimination race,
individual pursuit, scratch race and time trial.
"For me personally the omnium has been great. Whether it has
the same credibility as the individual pursuit, or the kilo
(time trial), or the madison, I am not so sure," Clancy told
reporters.
"It is great entertainment, but I don't know if it fits in
with the higher, faster, stronger ethos of the Olympic Games.
There is still a big part of this event that relies on luck."
Its introduction was not without controversy. Tour de France
winner Bradley Wiggins said it effectively ended any prospect of
him returning to track cycling in 2012.
Asked if he would consider choosing the Olympic track
cycling over the Tour de France this year, Wiggins, winner of
the individual pursuit in Beijing, said it was out of the
question as the UCI had ditched "my event". At London 2012 he
took gold in the time trial, 10 days after winning the Tour.
Whether the omnium, whose inaugural edition was won by
Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen, will remain for the Games in Rio
remains to be seen.
