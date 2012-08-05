版本:
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 6日 星期一 02:13 BJT

Olympics-Men's track cycling omnium medal results

LONDON, Aug 5 Denmark's Lasse Hansen won the Olympic gold medal in the men's
track cycling omnium on Sunday. France's Bryan Coquard won the silver and Britain's Edward
Clancy won the bronze.

 Results Table
                                   Flying   Points
                                     Lap     Race   Elimination   4km IP Scratch 1km TT  Overall
 1. Lasse Hansen (Denmark)          13.236     59        12      4:20.674   6   1:02.314    27  
    
 2. Bryan Coquard (France)          13.347     51         1      4:30.780   3   1:03.078    29  
   
 3. Edward Clancy (Britain)         12.556     18         5      4:20.853  10   1:00.981    30  
   
 4. Roger Kluge (Germany)           13.571     79         7      4:25.554   4   1:03.144    33  
   
 5. Glenn O'Shea (Australia)        13.222     25         3      4:24.811  14   1:02.513    34  
   
 6. Elia Viviani (Italy)            13.359     47         2      4:28.499   5   1:04.239    34  
   
 7. Shane Archbold (New Zealand)    13.112      3         6      4:26.581  13   1:03.290    48  
   
 8. Zach Bell (Canada)              13.406      4        10      4:29.411   1   1:04.328    49  
   
 9. Eloy Teruel (Spain)             13.655     55        17      4:29.874   2   1:05.463    59  
   
 10. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469    -18        13      4:25.477  11   1:03.793    60  
   
 11. Cho Ho-Sung (South Korea)      13.614     20         9      4:32.382   8   1:04.150    60  
   
 12. Bobby Lea (U.S.)               13.559      8         8      4:30.127   7   1:04.853    61  
   
 13. Martyn Irvine (Ireland)        13.504     47        15      4:32.948   9   1:04.558    64  
   
 14. Walter Perez (Argentina)       14.036     26         4      4:33.532   12  1:07.523    72  
   
 15. Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)      13.633     23        18      4:29.992   15  1:04.748    77  
   
 16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong)         13.659      3        11      4:38.707   17  1:06.071    89  
   
 17. Carlos Linarez (Venezuela)     13.863    -18        14      4:36.477   18  1:06.773    96  
   
 18. Luis Mansilla (Chile)          14.270    -40        16      4:53.230   16  1:08.517   104

