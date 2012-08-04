版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 5日 星期日 03:01 BJT

Olympics-Men's track cycling omnium elimination results

LONDON, Aug 4 France's Bryan Coquard won the Olympic men's track cycling omnium
elimination on Saturday. The current leaders after this phase are France's Bryan Coquard with 10
points, Italy's Elia Viviani with 13 points and Australia's Glenn O'Shea with 14 points.
Results Table
 
                                 Flying Lap  Points  Race Elimination  Overall 
 1.  Bryan Coquard (France)         13.347     51          1           10      
 2.  Elia Viviani (Italy)           13.359     47          2           13      
 3.  Glenn O'Shea (Australia)       13.222     25          3           14      
 4.  Ed Clancy (England)            12.556     18          5           17      
 5.  Lasse Hansen (Denmark)         13.236     59          12          18      
 6.  Roger Kluge (Germany)          13.571     79          7           19      
 7.  Shane Archbold (New Zealand)   13.112     3           6           23      
 8.  Walter Perez (Argentina)       14.036     26          4           28      
 9.  Zach Bell (Canada)             13.406     4           10          30      
 10. Martyn Irvine (Ireland)        13.504     47          15          30      
 11. Bobby Lea (U.S.)               13.559     8           8           30      
 12. Cho Ho-Sung (South Korea)      13.614     20          9           31      
 13. Eloy Teruel (Spain)            13.655     55          17          34      
 14. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469     -18         13          38      
 15. Gijs van Hoecke (Belgium)      13.633     23          18          40      
 16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong)         13.659     3           11          40      
 17. Carlos Linarez (Venezuela)     13.863     -18         14          46      
 18. Luis Mansilla (Chile)          14.270     -40         16          52

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐