Olympics-Men's cycling-track omnium 4km individual pursuit - results

LONDON, Aug 5 Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen won the
Olympic men's cycling-track omnium 4km individual pursuit at the
2012 London Games on Sunday in a time of 4:20.674 at the
Velodrome in London. The current leaders after this phase are
Australia's Glenn O'Shea with 17 points, Britain's Edward Clancy
with 19 points and Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen with 19 points.
Results Table
Flying Lap Points Race
Elimination 4km Individual Pursuit Overall
1. Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 13.222 25 3
4:24.811 17
2. Ed Clancy (Britain) 12.556 18 5
4:20.853 19
3. Lasse Hansen (Denmark) 13.236 59 12
4:20.674 19
4. Elia Viviani (Italy) 13.359 47 2
4:28.499 20
5. Bryan Coquard (France) 13.347 51 1
4:30.780 22
6. Roger Kluge (Germany) 13.571 79 7
4:25.554 24
7. Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 13.112 3 6
4:26.581 29
8. Zach Bell (Canada) 13.406 4 10
4:29.411 38
9. Bobby Lea (U.S.) 13.559 8 8
4:30.127 41
10. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469 -18 13
4:25.477 42
11. Eloy Teruel (Spain) 13.655 55 17
4:29.874 43
12. Walter Perez (Argentina) 14.036 26 4
4:33.532 43
13. Cho Ho-Sung (Korea) 13.614 20 9
4:32.382 44
14. Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 13.504 47 15
4:32.948 44
15. Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 13.633 23 18
4:29.992 50
16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong, China) 13.659 3 11
4:38.707 57
17. Carlos Linares (Venezuela) 13.863 -18 14
4:36.477 62
18. Luis Mansilla (Chile) 14.270 -40 16
4:53.230 70