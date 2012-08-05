版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 5日 星期日 18:27 BJT

Olympics-Men's cycling-track omnium 4km individual pursuit - results

LONDON, Aug 5 Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen won the
Olympic men's cycling-track omnium 4km individual pursuit at the
2012 London Games on Sunday in a time of 4:20.674 at the
Velodrome in London. The current leaders after this phase are
Australia's Glenn O'Shea with 17 points, Britain's Edward Clancy
with 19 points and Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen with 19 points.

        Results Table
 
                                   Flying Lap Points Race 
    Elimination 4km Individual Pursuit Overall 
1.  Glenn O'Shea (Australia)       13.222     25          3     
     4:24.811               17      
2.  Ed Clancy (Britain)            12.556     18          5     
     4:20.853               19      
3.  Lasse Hansen (Denmark)         13.236     59          12    
     4:20.674               19      
4.  Elia Viviani (Italy)           13.359     47          2     
     4:28.499               20      
5.  Bryan Coquard (France)         13.347     51          1     
     4:30.780               22      
6.  Roger Kluge (Germany)          13.571     79          7     
     4:25.554               24      
7.  Shane Archbold (New Zealand)   13.112     3           6     
     4:26.581               29      
8.  Zach Bell (Canada)             13.406     4           10    
     4:29.411               38      
9.  Bobby Lea (U.S.)               13.559     8           8     
     4:30.127               41      
10. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469     -18         13    
     4:25.477               42      
11. Eloy Teruel (Spain)            13.655     55          17    
     4:29.874               43      
12. Walter Perez (Argentina)       14.036     26          4     
     4:33.532               43      
13. Cho Ho-Sung (Korea)            13.614     20          9     
     4:32.382               44      
14. Martyn Irvine (Ireland)        13.504     47          15    
     4:32.948               44      
15. Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)      13.633     23          18    
     4:29.992               50      
16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong, China)  13.659     3           11    
     4:38.707               57      
17. Carlos Linares (Venezuela)     13.863     -18         14    
     4:36.477               62      
18. Luis Mansilla (Chile)          14.270     -40         16    
     4:53.230               70

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐