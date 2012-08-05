版本:
2012年 8月 6日 星期一 01:10 BJT

Olympics-Men's track cycling omnium scratch race results

LONDON, Aug 5 Canada's Zachary Bell won the Olympic men's track cycling omnium
scratch race on Sunday. The current leaders after this phase are Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen
with 25 points, Italy's Elia Viviani with 25 points and France's Bryan Coquard with 25 points.

 Results Table
                                    Flying   Points                  
                                     Lap     Race   Elimination      4km IP  Scratch Overall 
 1. Lasse Hansen (Denmark)          13.236     59       12          4:20.674      6       25    
 
 2. Elia Viviani (Italy)            13.359     47        2          4:28.499      5       25    
 
 3. Bryan Coquard (France)          13.347     51        1          4:30.780      3       25    
 
 4. Roger Kluge (Germany)           13.571     79        7          4:25.554      4       28    
 
 5. Ed Clancy (England)             12.556     18        5          4:20.853     10       29    
 
 6. Glenn O'Shea (Australia)        13.222     25        3          4:24.811     14       31    
 
 7. Zach Bell (Canada)              13.406      4       10          4:29.411      1       39    
 
 8. Shane Archbold (New Zealand)    13.112      3        6          4:26.581     13       42    
 
 9. Eloy Teruel (Spain)             13.655     55       17          4:29.874      2       45    
 
 10. Bobby Lea (U.S.)               13.559      8        8          4:30.127      7       48    
 
 11. Cho Ho-Sung (South Korea)      13.614     20        9          4:32.382      8       52    
 
 12. Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia) 13.469    -18       13          4:25.477     11       53    
 
 13. Martyn Irvine (Ireland)        13.504     47       15          4:32.948      9       53    
 
 14. Walter Perez (Argentina)       14.036     26        4          4:33.532     12       55    
 
 15. Gijs van Hoecke (Belgium)      13.633     23       18          4:29.992     15       65    
 
 16. Choi Ki Ho (Hong Kong)         13.659      3       11          4:38.707     17       74    
 
 17. Carlos Linarez (Venezuela)     13.863    -18       14          4:36.477     18       80    
 
 18. Luis Mansilla (Chile)          14.270    -40       16          4:53.230     16       86

