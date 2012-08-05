Olympics-Cycling-Australia's O'Shea edges ahead in Omnium

LONDON Aug 5 Australia's Glenn O'Shea took the
lead in the men's Omnium after the individual pursuit on Sunday
but a handful of riders are within striking distance with two
events to come.
Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen was quickest in the pursuit
and stormed round the 4km distance in a scorching four minutes,
20.674 seconds to climb from fifth to third in the overall
standings.
He is now two points behind O'Shea who clocked the third
fastest pursuit time.
Britain's Ed Clancy is level with Hansen on 19 points
overall after registering the second fastest pursuit time, but
overnight leader Bryan Coquard dropped to fifth, after a
disappointing 12th place finish.
The Omnium, a six-discipline event, concludes on Sunday with
the 15km scratch race and the 1km time trial.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Michael Holden)